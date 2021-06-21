Bulletin from Extraordinary General Meeting in Tobii AB (publ) on June 21, 2021

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Extraordinary General Meeting in Tobii AB (publ), held on June 21, 2021, has resolved on the adoption of an incentive program. The Extraordinary General Meeting was carried out through advance voting, without the physical presence of shareholders, proxies and third parties. The Board of Directors' complete proposal has previously been published and is available at the company's website, www.tobii.com

Resolution regarding incentive program 2021



The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, regarding implementation of a new long-term incentive program for employees and consultants with similar terms and conditions as permanent employees within the Tobii group ("LTI 2021"), whereby not more than a total of 140 individuals within the Tobii group may participate.

The participants in LTI 2021 will receive restricted stock units which, provided that certain conditions are met, may give the right to receive ordinary shares free of charge in the company ("Stock Units"). In total, a maximum of 500,000 Stock Units may be allocated to participants.

The Extraordinary General Meeting further resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to resolve to adopt certain hedging arrangements to ensure the delivery of shares at the end of the program. The hedging arrangements include an authorization for an issue of no more than 600,000 Class C shares with deviation from the shareholders preferential rights, authorization to repurchase issued Class C shares and a resolution to transfer the repurchased shares, following the re-classification into ordinary shares, free of charge to participants under the program and to sell not more than 100,000 ordinary shares in the market for covering social contributions. The incentive program 2021 thus means a maximum dilution effect of approximately 0.6 per cent of the number of shares and votes in the company.

CONTACT:

Henrik Mawby, Head of Investor Relations, Tobii Group

Phone: +46 (0)72 219 82 15,

email: [email protected]

