Jon Rahm Wins his First Major at the U.S. Open with Callaway Clubs and Golf Ball

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jon Rahm provided one of the most thrilling finishes in major championship history at Torrey Pines and captured his first career major win on Sunday at the U.S. Open. Rahm trusted Callaway Golf (NYSE: ELY) equipment and an Odyssey Putter throughout the week, birdied the final two holes in regulation to clinch the victory, and vaulted to #1 in the Official World Golf Rankings.

With a combination of his Callaway Epic Speed Driver, Callaway Irons, and a Callaway Chrome Soft X Golf Ball, the 26-year-old golf superstar played exceptionally from tee-to-green on the difficult Torrey Pines setup and hit clutch shots throughout his spectacular final round 67.

The Chrome Soft Golf Ball Family isn't just better, it's better for everyone. In fact, this is the second consecutive PGA TOUR major win for a Chrome Soft X after Phil Mickelson used a Chrome Soft X Triple Track in his historic victory at the PGA Championship.

Rahm's winning driver is engineered with Callaway's A.I. designed Jailbreak Speed Frame. By applying Artificial Intelligence, this structure improves stability in the horizontal and torsional directions for increased ball speeds across the face. This is the second consecutive PGA TOUR major win for Epic Speed as well following Mickelson's win last month.

Rahm joined Callaway Golf as a Staff Professional in January of this year. Speaking after his first major victory, Jon commented that, "My new equipment (including the new ball) allowed me to hit certain shots that I simply wasn't capable of before."

In his bag this week from Callaway Golf and Odyssey:

Callaway Epic Speed Driver, 10.5-degree

Callaway Epic Speed Fairway Woods, 15-degree and 18-degree

Callaway Apex TCB Irons, 4-PW

Callaway JAWS Forged Wedges, 52-, 56-, 60-degree

Odyssey White Hot OG Rossie S Putter

Callaway Chrome Soft X Golf Ball

It was an unforgettable Father's Day on Sunday for Rahm, who welcomed his first child in April. He celebrated the victory with his wife, Kelley and their son, Kepa.

"We want to congratulate Jon Rahm on his remarkable win at the U.S. Open," said Callaway President & CEO, Chip Brewer. "He showed such incredible poise and determination down the stretch, and it was so thrilling for all of us to watch him clinch this championship in such a dramatic finish. And to do it at Torrey Pines in our Company's hometown of San Diego, a city that means so much to him, makes it even more special. We're proud of his performance, and we look forward to many more great moments with Jon in the future."

