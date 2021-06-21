S&T Bank Announces George Moy as Market Executive to Spearhead Growth Strategy in Northeast Ohio

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

S&T Bank Announces George Moy as Market Executive to Spearhead Growth Strategy in Northeast Ohio

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

INDIANA, Pa., June 21, 2021

INDIANA, Pa., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bank announced today that George Moy has joined S&T Bank as the market executive and commercial banking regional manager for its Northeast Ohio market. S&T Bank is a full-service financial institution with assets of $9.3 billion and current operations in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York.

st_bank___logo.jpg

Moy is responsible for driving the Bank's brand and comprehensive growth strategy forward in the region. He will oversee commercial banking and will collaborate with colleagues from consumer banking, business banking, mortgage, and wealth management to grow revenue, leverage market opportunities and develop tailored solutions to deliver a seamless customer experience.

"We're excited to add a strong leader with a long track record of success in the banking industry to our executive management team. George understands the financial needs and opportunities affecting people and businesses within the region and will help to expand our brand as a trusted community bank," stated Brian R. Dobis, executive vice president, director of commercial banking for S&T Bank. "We are fully confident George can guide our Northeast Ohio market to new heights of success."

As a tenured veteran, Moy has more than 20 years of commercial banking experience and was previously associated with large national banks in the market, having served as regional president, managing director and senior vice president, middle market group manager. He received his bachelor's in business management and his MBA with a concentration in finance from John Carroll University Boler School of Business. Moy has been active in the community throughout his career and currently serves as a parish council member for the Saint Raphael Parish in Bay Village, Ohio.

For more information about S&T Bank, please visit stbank.com.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank
S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.3 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York. For more information visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

favicon.png?sn=NE17685&sd=2021-06-21 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/st-bank-announces-george-moy-as-market-executive-to-spearhead-growth-strategy-in-northeast-ohio-301316451.html

SOURCE S&T Bancorp, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE17685&Transmission_Id=202106211055PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE17685&DateId=20210621
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment