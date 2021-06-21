A Trio of Stocks Growing Free Cash Flow Fast

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

A Trio of Stocks Growing Free Cash Flow Fast

These companies have the potential to continue growing

Author's Avatar
Alberto Abaterusso
Jun 21, 2021

Summary

  • Lam Research Corp., Zoetis Inc and Dell Technologies Inc. have seen their free cash flow grow remarkably over recent years.
  • Their businesses should be flexible enough to fund the development of projects and to return cash to shareholders
  • Wall Street has recommended positive ratings for these stocks
Article's Main Image

If you are screening the market for investment opportunities among U.S.-listed equities, you could be interested in the stocks listed below, as they have seen their free cash flow (FCF) grow remarkably over recent years. As a result, these businesses should be flexible enough to fund the development of projects and to return cash to shareholders.

Also, Wall Street has recommended positive ratings for these stocks, which indicates that sell-side analysts foresee a promising future for them.

Lam Research Corp

The first company investors may want to consider is Lam Research Corp. (

LRCX, Financial), a Fremont, California-based designer and manufacturer of semiconductor processing equipment, which is used to produce integrated circuits.

The company has seen the free cash flow per share increase by 40.20% over the last 12 months, by 33.10% per year over the last 5 years and by 19.90% per year over the last ten years.

Analysts estimate the company will be able to increase its earnings per share over the next five years at an annual average growth rate of 31.47%.

On Wall Street, as of June, the stock has four strong buys, twelve buys, and three hold recommendation ratings for an average target price of $728.43 per share, reflecting nearly 19% upside from Friday's closing price of $612.66 per share.

The share price has risen 96.2% over the past year through Friday for a market capitalization of $87.38 billion and a 52-week range of $292.28 to $673.8.

1406991359537143808.png

Zoetis Inc

The second company investors may want to consider is Zoetis Inc (

ZTS, Financial), a Parsippany, New Jersey-based developer, manufacturer and marketer of animal health medicines, cures and diagnostic products.

The company has seen the free cash flow per share increase by 27.70% over the last 12 months, by 34% per year over the last five years and by 25.20% per year over the last 10 years.

For the next five years, analysts forecast that the company will achieve higher earnings per share, increasing the item by 12.52% on average every year.

On Wall Street, as of June, the stock has seven strong buys, seven buys and seven hold recommendation ratings. The average target price is $191.60 per share, reflecting a 3.35% upside from the share price of $185.39 at market close on Friday.

The share price has risen by 35.38% over the past year through Friday for a market capitalization of $88.02 billion and a 52-week range of $131.28 to $186.9436.

1406991363454623744.png

Dell Technologies Inc

The third company investors may want to consider is Dell Technologies Inc. (

DELL, Financial), a Round Rock, Texas-based developer and manufacturer of IT hardware, software and high technology solutions, selling its products and services to global customers.

The company has seen the free cash flow per share increase by 121.70% over the last 12 months and by 43.90% per year over the last five years.

Analysts estimate the company will be able to increase its earnings per share by an annual average growth rate of 6.14% over the next five years.

On Wall Street, as of June , the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $115.30, reflecting a nearly 17% upside from Friday's closing price of $98.57 per share.

The share price has increased by 104.12% over the past year through Friday, determining a market capitalization of $75.28 billion and a 52-week range of $47.84 to $104.62.

1406991366046703616.png

Disclosure: I have no positions in any security mentioned.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment