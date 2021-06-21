A Trio of Stocks Growing Free Cash Flow Fast

If you are screening the market for investment opportunities among U.S.-listed equities, you could be interested in the stocks listed below, as they have seen their free cash flow (FCF) grow remarkably over recent years. As a result, these businesses should be flexible enough to fund the development of projects and to return cash to shareholders.

Also, Wall Street has recommended positive ratings for these stocks, which indicates that sell-side analysts foresee a promising future for them.

Lam Research Corp

The first company investors may want to consider is Lam Research Corp. ( LRCX, Financial), a Fremont, California-based designer and manufacturer of semiconductor processing equipment, which is used to produce integrated circuits.

The company has seen the free cash flow per share increase by 40.20% over the last 12 months, by 33.10% per year over the last 5 years and by 19.90% per year over the last ten years.

Analysts estimate the company will be able to increase its earnings per share over the next five years at an annual average growth rate of 31.47%.

On Wall Street, as of June, the stock has four strong buys, twelve buys, and three hold recommendation ratings for an average target price of $728.43 per share, reflecting nearly 19% upside from Friday's closing price of $612.66 per share.

The share price has risen 96.2% over the past year through Friday for a market capitalization of $87.38 billion and a 52-week range of $292.28 to $673.8.

Zoetis Inc

The second company investors may want to consider is Zoetis Inc ( ZTS, Financial), a Parsippany, New Jersey-based developer, manufacturer and marketer of animal health medicines, cures and diagnostic products.

The company has seen the free cash flow per share increase by 27.70% over the last 12 months, by 34% per year over the last five years and by 25.20% per year over the last 10 years.

For the next five years, analysts forecast that the company will achieve higher earnings per share, increasing the item by 12.52% on average every year.

On Wall Street, as of June, the stock has seven strong buys, seven buys and seven hold recommendation ratings. The average target price is $191.60 per share, reflecting a 3.35% upside from the share price of $185.39 at market close on Friday.

The share price has risen by 35.38% over the past year through Friday for a market capitalization of $88.02 billion and a 52-week range of $131.28 to $186.9436.

Dell Technologies Inc

The third company investors may want to consider is Dell Technologies Inc. ( DELL, Financial), a Round Rock, Texas-based developer and manufacturer of IT hardware, software and high technology solutions, selling its products and services to global customers.

The company has seen the free cash flow per share increase by 121.70% over the last 12 months and by 43.90% per year over the last five years.

Analysts estimate the company will be able to increase its earnings per share by an annual average growth rate of 6.14% over the next five years.

On Wall Street, as of June , the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $115.30, reflecting a nearly 17% upside from Friday's closing price of $98.57 per share.

The share price has increased by 104.12% over the past year through Friday, determining a market capitalization of $75.28 billion and a 52-week range of $47.84 to $104.62.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any security mentioned.