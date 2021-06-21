Logo
Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Buys iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sells Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jun 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Pathway Financial Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Docebo Inc, Coca-Cola Co, sells Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC owns 124 stocks with a total value of $252 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pathway+financial+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC
  1. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 279,434 shares, 15.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89%
  2. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 130,290 shares, 13.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.75%
  3. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) - 261,876 shares, 10.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.58%
  4. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 67,349 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06%
  5. iShares Global Materials ETF (MXI) - 126,318 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%
New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.62 and $40.28, with an estimated average price of $37.59. The stock is now traded at around $39.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 14,309 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.73 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $17.85. The stock is now traded at around $17.749800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 28,818 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $219.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,915 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Docebo Inc (DCBO)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in Docebo Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.01 and $63.13, with an estimated average price of $49.53. The stock is now traded at around $54.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $374.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 584 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 43.14%. The purchase prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59. The stock is now traded at around $65.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 20.58%. The sale prices were between $100.12 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.13. The stock is now traded at around $100.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.83%. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC still held 261,876 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 29.14%. The sale prices were between $91.5 and $91.52, with an estimated average price of $91.51. The stock is now traded at around $91.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC still held 31,318 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC. Also check out:

1. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Pathway Financial Advisors LLC keeps buying
