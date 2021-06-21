Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Buys iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sells Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

New Purchases: ESML, GLDM, VTI, DCBO, KO, MS, EW, NOC, FBHS, CSX, GIS, VYM,

ESML, GLDM, VTI, DCBO, KO, MS, EW, NOC, FBHS, CSX, GIS, VYM, Added Positions: VO, VIG, VXUS, IJT, SUSA, VEA, FIF, VTRS, XLE, JPM, ESGD,

VO, VIG, VXUS, IJT, SUSA, VEA, FIF, VTRS, XLE, JPM, ESGD, Reduced Positions: GBIL, BIL, VUG, SPY, VGT, IJR, SHV, SPYX, PFE, XOM, EFAV, CVX, IBM, PG, PNC, KYN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Docebo Inc, Coca-Cola Co, sells Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC owns 124 stocks with a total value of $252 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 279,434 shares, 15.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 130,290 shares, 13.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.75% Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) - 261,876 shares, 10.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.58% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 67,349 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06% iShares Global Materials ETF (MXI) - 126,318 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.62 and $40.28, with an estimated average price of $37.59. The stock is now traded at around $39.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 14,309 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.73 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $17.85. The stock is now traded at around $17.749800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 28,818 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $219.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,915 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in Docebo Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.01 and $63.13, with an estimated average price of $49.53. The stock is now traded at around $54.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $374.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 584 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 43.14%. The purchase prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59. The stock is now traded at around $65.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 20.58%. The sale prices were between $100.12 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.13. The stock is now traded at around $100.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.83%. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC still held 261,876 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 29.14%. The sale prices were between $91.5 and $91.52, with an estimated average price of $91.51. The stock is now traded at around $91.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC still held 31,318 shares as of 2021-03-31.