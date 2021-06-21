Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd Buys RealPage Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, , Sells , , Navistar International Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys RealPage Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, , PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Pluralsight Inc, sells , , Navistar International Corp, Fitbit Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd owns 140 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/melqart+asset+management+%28uk%29+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 970,000 shares, 14.07% of the total portfolio. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 830,784 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00% Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) - 2,914,405 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.73% (IPHI) - 505,800 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.37% Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA) - 2,579,675 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.75%

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd initiated holding in RealPage Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 787,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 234,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $343.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 149,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $79 and $108.93, with an estimated average price of $92.59. The stock is now traded at around $82.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 355,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd initiated holding in 2U Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.21 and $55.55, with an estimated average price of $42.47. The stock is now traded at around $40.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 778,471 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.41 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $40.88. The stock is now traded at around $23.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 670,891 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $180.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 830,784 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd added to a holding in Pluralsight Inc by 212.99%. The purchase prices were between $20.52 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $21.44. The stock is now traded at around $22.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 3,028,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 60.73%. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $44.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 2,914,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd added to a holding in by 70.37%. The purchase prices were between $145.8 and $179, with an estimated average price of $167.21. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 505,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd added to a holding in Talend SA by 818.69%. The purchase prices were between $39.91 and $65.4, with an estimated average price of $52.02. The stock is now traded at around $65.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 641,247 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 90.66%. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $189.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 269,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $71.29 and $114.99, with an estimated average price of $107.31.

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in Navistar International Corp. The sale prices were between $43.92 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $44.08.

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in Fitbit Inc. The sale prices were between $6.93 and $7.06, with an estimated average price of $6.99.

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in Cardtronics PLC. The sale prices were between $35.33 and $41.27, with an estimated average price of $38.85.

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17.

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd reduced to a holding in by 71.4%. The sale prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.98%. Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd still held 60,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd reduced to a holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 85.46%. The sale prices were between $29.72 and $41.84, with an estimated average price of $35.97. The stock is now traded at around $43.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.36%. Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd still held 97,661 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd reduced to a holding in Marriott International Inc by 63.77%. The sale prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42. The stock is now traded at around $141.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.61%. Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd still held 34,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd reduced to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 55.78%. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $173.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd still held 32,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.