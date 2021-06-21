Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd Buys RealPage Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, , Sells , , Navistar International Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd Buys RealPage Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, , Sells , , Navistar International Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jun 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys RealPage Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, , PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Pluralsight Inc, sells , , Navistar International Corp, Fitbit Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd owns 140 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/melqart+asset+management+%28uk%29+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 970,000 shares, 14.07% of the total portfolio.
  2. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 830,784 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00%
  3. Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) - 2,914,405 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.73%
  4. (IPHI) - 505,800 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.37%
  5. Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA) - 2,579,675 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.75%
New Purchase: RealPage Inc (RP)

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd initiated holding in RealPage Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 787,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: (GWPH)

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 234,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $343.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 149,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $79 and $108.93, with an estimated average price of $92.59. The stock is now traded at around $82.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 355,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: 2U Inc (TWOU)

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd initiated holding in 2U Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.21 and $55.55, with an estimated average price of $42.47. The stock is now traded at around $40.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 778,471 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR)

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.41 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $40.88. The stock is now traded at around $23.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 670,891 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $180.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 830,784 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pluralsight Inc (PS)

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd added to a holding in Pluralsight Inc by 212.99%. The purchase prices were between $20.52 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $21.44. The stock is now traded at around $22.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 3,028,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 60.73%. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $44.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 2,914,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: (IPHI)

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd added to a holding in by 70.37%. The purchase prices were between $145.8 and $179, with an estimated average price of $167.21. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 505,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Talend SA (TLND)

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd added to a holding in Talend SA by 818.69%. The purchase prices were between $39.91 and $65.4, with an estimated average price of $52.02. The stock is now traded at around $65.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 641,247 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 90.66%. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $189.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 269,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: (ACIA)

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $71.29 and $114.99, with an estimated average price of $107.31.

Sold Out: (TIF)

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Sold Out: Navistar International Corp (NAV)

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in Navistar International Corp. The sale prices were between $43.92 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $44.08.

Sold Out: Fitbit Inc (FIT)

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in Fitbit Inc. The sale prices were between $6.93 and $7.06, with an estimated average price of $6.99.

Sold Out: Cardtronics PLC (CATM)

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in Cardtronics PLC. The sale prices were between $35.33 and $41.27, with an estimated average price of $38.85.

Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17.

Reduced: (VAR)

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd reduced to a holding in by 71.4%. The sale prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.98%. Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd still held 60,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV)

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd reduced to a holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 85.46%. The sale prices were between $29.72 and $41.84, with an estimated average price of $35.97. The stock is now traded at around $43.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.36%. Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd still held 97,661 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd reduced to a holding in Marriott International Inc by 63.77%. The sale prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42. The stock is now traded at around $141.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.61%. Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd still held 34,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd reduced to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 55.78%. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $173.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd still held 32,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd. Also check out:

1. Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider