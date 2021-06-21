Moore Kuehn Encourages ICON, TMTS, BSN, and YAC Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:



Iconix Brand Group, Inc. ( ICON)



Iconix has agreed to merge with Lancer Capital. Under the proposed transaction, Lancer will commence a tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares and Iconix shareholders will receive $3.15 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether Iconix’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

Spartacus Acquisition Corp. ( TMTS)



Spartacus has agreed to merge with NextNav. Under the proposed transaction, Spartacus shareholders will own only 17% of the combined company.

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (: BSN)



Broadstone has agreed to merge with Vertical AeroSpace. Under the proposed transaction, Broadstone shareholders will own only 14% of the combined company.

Yucaipa Acquisition Corp. (: YAC)



Yucaipa has agreed to merge with SignaSports. Under the proposed transaction, Yucaipa shareholders will own only 10.3 % of the combined company.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at [email protected] or telephone at (212) 709-8245.

