Aggregate Of 750,000 Shares Insider Purchase Made Under Rule 144

SHANGHAI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / CCG Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:CHGI) (or the 'Company') today announced that the company's CEO, Mr. Donghai Yu, has purchased 750,000 shares at price $0.16 per share through the subscription agreement. The shares have been issued and are fully paid and non-assessable. The shares are restricted control securities.

About CCG Group, Inc.

CCG Group, Inc. (the 'Company'), through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the sales of carbon-based products, graphene, graphene-based products, and graphene oxide internationally. The company also operate one of its business-to-business and business-to-consumers Internet portal for other graphite related products. The Company supplies end-users in graphite application zones including industries of steel, metallurgy, non-ferrous, PV, energy storage, optical fiber, semiconductor, chemicals. In addition, through its sales channels, the Company supplies several grades of customized graphite blocks & rods, graphite electrodes, precision machined graphite parts & components, bipolar graphite plates, graphite oxide & graphene.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as 'may,' 'will,' 'expect,' 'believe,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'could,' 'estimate' or 'continue' or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the company. Actual results may differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties, as well as other risk factors that are described more fully in the company's annual report on Form 10-K that was filed with the SEC. Although the company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in forward-looking statements will be realized. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the company or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. The company does not undertake any obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact:

CCG Group Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE: China Carbon Graphite Group Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/652427/Aggregate-Of-750000-Shares-Insider-Purchase-Made-Under-Rule-144





