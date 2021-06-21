Green Stream Holdings Takes Manhattan as Equity Partner with Intelligent Operational Technology Firm Vitralogy

SHERIDAN, WY / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC Pink:GSFI) ("the Company") (http://www.GreenRainSolar.com), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, announces today that it has become an equity and strategic partner with leading Operational Technology firm Vitralogy (www.vitralogy.com), which specializes in intelligent automation, unique decision logic, and predictive analytics to bring key operations onto a robust, centralized platform allowing project management teams to organize, execute, and monitor their Compliance and Operational activities to a degree of efficiency not previously possible maximizing bandwidth and overall industry opportunities alongside significant financial savings for its clients.

Vitralogy will work directly with Green Stream Holdings to access its client base toward opportunities to bring renewable energy infrastructure to Healthcare properties, Residential and Commercial real estate, Universities, Data Centers, and other functional real estate.

Vitralogy boasts an impressive client list nationwide with a specific focus in and around metropolitan NYC/Manhattan including Allied Partners, Boston Properties, Cactus Holdings, CBRE, Johns Hopkins University (Homewood Campus), New York Hilton Downtown, St. Johns University, Rolex Realty Co Inc., Rudin Management Company, Fox Television Center, The Blackstone Group, Inc., Verizon, and WeWork to name just a handful of an otherwise extensive client list which Green Stream Holdings will have access to toward strategic partnerships, leaseback utility programs, photovoltaic rooftops, solar.

CEO James DiPrima comments, "We are thrilled with the opportunity to be equity partners with Vitralogy as they continue to grow their client base and service capabilities, while at the same time giving unprecedented opportunity to Green Stream with a warm client base we can begin connecting with immediately toward a win-win in our mission to take functional spaces and innovate them with renewable energy solutions toward a win-win."

As well, the partnership bodes well for Green Stream's expedited construction initiatives in that it specializes in providing up-to-date information on compliance and regulations in New York, which is a key concern for property managers given NYC's rapidly changing regulatory landscape. Vitralogy clears the path for companies like Green Stream to project manage the entire compliance process without worrying about oversights or missteps.

Shareholders-visit greenrainsolar.com. where you can view Green Stream's news, filings and even a live Level 2 stream, along with other company information.

About Green Stream Finance, Inc.:

Green Stream Finance, Inc., a Wyoming-based corporation with satellite offices in Malibu, CA and New York, NY, is focused on exploiting currently unmet markets in the solar energy space, and is currently licensed in California, Nevada, Arizona, Washington, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Colorado, Hawaii, and Canada. The Company's next-generation solar greenhouses constructed and managed by Green Rain Solar, LLC, a Nevada-based division, utilize proprietary greenhouse technology and trademarked design developed by world-renowned architect Mr. Antony Morali. The Company is currently targeting high-growth solar market segments for its advanced solar greenhouse and advanced solar battery products. The Company has a growing footprint in the significantly underserved solar market in New York City where it is targeting 50,000 to 100,000 square feet of rooftop space for the installation of its solar panels. Green Stream is looking to forge key partnership with major investment groups, brokers, and private investors in order to capitalize on a variety of unique investment opportunities in the commercial solar energy markets. The Company is dedicated to becoming a major player in this critical space. Through its innovative solar product offerings and industry partnerships, the Company is well-positioned to become a significant player in the solar space.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Green Stream Finance, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Green Stream Finance, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

