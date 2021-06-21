Green Stream Holdings Takes Manhattan as Equity Partner with Intelligent Operational Technology Firm Vitralogy

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Green Stream Holdings Takes Manhattan as Equity Partner with Intelligent Operational Technology Firm Vitralogy

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jun 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

SHERIDAN, WY / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC Pink:GSFI) ("the Company") (http://www.GreenRainSolar.com), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, announces today that it has become an equity and strategic partner with leading Operational Technology firm Vitralogy (www.vitralogy.com), which specializes in intelligent automation, unique decision logic, and predictive analytics to bring key operations onto a robust, centralized platform allowing project management teams to organize, execute, and monitor their Compliance and Operational activities to a degree of efficiency not previously possible maximizing bandwidth and overall industry opportunities alongside significant financial savings for its clients.

Vitralogy will work directly with Green Stream Holdings to access its client base toward opportunities to bring renewable energy infrastructure to Healthcare properties, Residential and Commercial real estate, Universities, Data Centers, and other functional real estate.

Screen-Shot-2021-02-22-at-8.48.54-AM.png

Vitralogy

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6720/75050_vitralogy.jpg

Vitralogy boasts an impressive client list nationwide with a specific focus in and around metropolitan NYC/Manhattan including Allied Partners, Boston Properties, Cactus Holdings, CBRE, Johns Hopkins University (Homewood Campus), New York Hilton Downtown, St. Johns University, Rolex Realty Co Inc., Rudin Management Company, Fox Television Center, The Blackstone Group, Inc., Verizon, and WeWork to name just a handful of an otherwise extensive client list which Green Stream Holdings will have access to toward strategic partnerships, leaseback utility programs, photovoltaic rooftops, solar.

Screen-Shot-2021-02-22-at-8.49.12-AM.png

Vitralogy Client List

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6720/75050_vitralogyclientlist.jpg

Screen-Shot-2021-02-22-at-8.49.30-AM.png

Vitralogy Client List 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6720/75050_vitralogyclientlist3.jpg

Screen-Shot-2021-02-22-at-8.49.38-AM.png

Vitralogy Client List 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6720/75050_clientlist1.jpg

Vitralogy Client List 3

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6720/75050_vitralogyclientlist2.jpg

CEO James DiPrima comments, "We are thrilled with the opportunity to be equity partners with Vitralogy as they continue to grow their client base and service capabilities, while at the same time giving unprecedented opportunity to Green Stream with a warm client base we can begin connecting with immediately toward a win-win in our mission to take functional spaces and innovate them with renewable energy solutions toward a win-win."

Screen-Shot-2021-02-22-at-8.57.06-AM.png

GSFI - Renewable Energy Solutions

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6720/75050_gsfirenewb.jpg

As well, the partnership bodes well for Green Stream's expedited construction initiatives in that it specializes in providing up-to-date information on compliance and regulations in New York, which is a key concern for property managers given NYC's rapidly changing regulatory landscape. Vitralogy clears the path for companies like Green Stream to project manage the entire compliance process without worrying about oversights or missteps.

Screen-Shot-2021-02-22-at-8.36.45-AM.png

Vitralogy 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6720/75050_vitralogy1.jpg

Shareholders-visit greenrainsolar.com. where you can view Green Stream's news, filings and even a live Level 2 stream, along with other company information.

GSFI Company Proposal

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6720/75050_gsfi.jpg

About Green Stream Finance, Inc.:

Green Stream Finance, Inc., a Wyoming-based corporation with satellite offices in Malibu, CA and New York, NY, is focused on exploiting currently unmet markets in the solar energy space, and is currently licensed in California, Nevada, Arizona, Washington, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Colorado, Hawaii, and Canada. The Company's next-generation solar greenhouses constructed and managed by Green Rain Solar, LLC, a Nevada-based division, utilize proprietary greenhouse technology and trademarked design developed by world-renowned architect Mr. Antony Morali. The Company is currently targeting high-growth solar market segments for its advanced solar greenhouse and advanced solar battery products. The Company has a growing footprint in the significantly underserved solar market in New York City where it is targeting 50,000 to 100,000 square feet of rooftop space for the installation of its solar panels. Green Stream is looking to forge key partnership with major investment groups, brokers, and private investors in order to capitalize on a variety of unique investment opportunities in the commercial solar energy markets. The Company is dedicated to becoming a major player in this critical space. Through its innovative solar product offerings and industry partnerships, the Company is well-positioned to become a significant player in the solar space.

Transfer Agent: Olde Monmouth Stock Transfer Co
200 Memorial Pkwy
Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716
732.872.2727

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Green Stream Finance, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Green Stream Finance, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For All Inquiries Contact:
[email protected]

75050_bbbfdc5d24348823_logo.jpg

SOURCE: Green Stream Holdings Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/652433/Green-Stream-Holdings-Takes-Manhattan-as-Equity-Partner-with-Intelligent-Operational-Technology-Firm-Vitralogy

img.ashx?id=652433

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment