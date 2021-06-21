Power Restored to 45,000 ComEd Customers Following Severe Storms and Tornado

ComEd crews have restored power to more than 45,000 customers throughout its service area after storms with high winds and tornado moved through the South suburbs, Southwest suburbs and Chicago on Sunday night into early Monday morning. The storm disrupted service to more than 61,000 customers. As of 9 a.m. Monday, June 21, approximately 16,000 customers remain without service, including customers in hard-hit Bolingbrook, Romeoville, Woodridge, Burr Ridge, Darien and Chicago.

ComEd crews are working around the clock to get remaining customers restored quickly and safely.

ComEd prioritizes attention on repairs that will bring back the greatest number of customers, and focuses on critical services, such as law enforcement, fire departments, hospitals and senior centers. Crews then move to restoration of individual outages.

ComEd offers the following tips and information for customers to stay safe following severe weather:

If you encounter a downed power line, immediately call ComEd at 1-800-EDISON-1 (1-800-334-7661). Spanish-speaking customers should call 1-800-95-LUCES (1-800-955-8237).

Never approach a downed power line. Always assume a power line is energized and extremely dangerous.

Check on elderly and other family members and neighbors to ensure their safety and make alternate arrangements in the event of an outage

Customers are encouraged to contact ComEd immediately if they are experiencing a power outage or have a safety concern. Customers can sign up for Outage Alerts at ComEd.com/Alerts or text OUT to 26633 to report their outage and receive restoration information about when their power may be restored.

ComEd also offers a mobile app for iPhone® and Android™® smart phones that gives customers the ability to report power outages and manage their accounts. In addition, customers can report outages through ComEd’s Facebook and Twitter pages, or by calling 1-800 EDISON-1 (1-800-334-7661). Spanish-speaking customers should call 1-800-95-LUCES (1-800-955-8237).

