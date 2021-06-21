Nass Valley Gateway Ltd Announces It Will File Its 2020 EOY Audited Financials and 2020 Annual MD&A Reports Within the Extension Granted by the BCSC

Vancouver, British Columbia, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nass Valley Gateway Ltd (CSE:NVG) ( NSVGF, Financial)(FSE:3NVN)(the “Company”), and its management announces it continues to work closely with its auditor (Manning Elliott LLP) to remedy the specific requirement of filing its EOY 2020 Financials, MD&A report and all attending certifications, and will file them within the extension provided by the BCSC.

Management has satisfied the alternative information guidelines by publishing a bi-weekly update until the filing is completed within the extension period.

There are no material changes or other items to report at this time.

ABOUT NASS VALLEY GATEWAY LTD.

Nass Valley Gateway Ltd. (CSE: NVG) ( NSVGF) (FSE: 3NVN)

Nass Valley Gateway LTD (NVG) is a publicly traded company on the CSE in the Life Sciences category. In late 2018, Nass Valley Gateway is focused on the sales and distribution of organic, non-GMO hemp-based, CBD products. NVG CBD products are sold under the "Nass Valley Gardens" brand via retail, wholesale, direct sales, and digital sales channels. NVG’s products will target the pain remediation, dermatology, anti-aging, and beauty markets.

We seek Safe Harbor.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release.

Company: Nass Valley Gateway Ltd.

422 Richards Street, Suite 170

V6B 2Z4 Vancouver

Canada

Phone: 609-651-0032

E-mail: [email protected]

Internet: www.nassvalleygateway.com