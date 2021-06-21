Online Automotive Retailer Vroom Offers Last Mile Concierge Experience to Atlanta Locals

ATLANTA, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vroom , Inc. ( VRM, Financial), a leading ecommerce platform for buying and selling used vehicles, today announced the opening of a new Atlanta hub and a more customized driveway experience for nearly 7 million people in over 476 zip codes within a 25-mile radius. Vroom has delivered in the Atlanta area since the company was founded in 2012 and is now offering an experience that includes a more personalized concierge service where customer advocates transport cars directly to car buyers’ driveways on Vroom-branded trucks and show them how to use their new vehicles. Vroom’s Atlanta Last Mile hub is located in Fairburn.



Vroom’s mission is to offer the best driveway experience possible for both delivery and pickup, especially as the pandemic has increased consumer appetite for remote car buying and selling. Car purchases by Atlanta-area Vroom customers increased by 135% year-over-year from 2020 to 2021, and cars sold to Vroom by consumers increased by 305%. With an emphasis on customer service, Vroom is taking a unique approach by recruiting employees with hospitality and client service experience. Bolstered by Vroom’s Chief Logistics Officer, Mary Kay Wegner, and her logistics leadership team, led by new VP of Transportation, John Piatak, who manages Vroom’s delivery hubs nationwide and joined Vroom after leading logistics at Carvana, the company recently made its 1000th Last Mile delivery.

“With our valued customers in mind, creating a more personalized driveway experience and rolling out more local hubs across the country has been a priority for us at Vroom and we’re excited to launch this offering in Atlanta, a city well known for its many roadways and heavy highway driving,” said Wegner. “As we prioritize expanding the Last Mile experience nationwide, we’ll continue to grow and invest in our senior logistics team to support these efforts.”

Through its ecommerce platform and data-driven technology, Vroom offers thousands of low-mileage, reconditioned vehicles with delivery to consumers wherever they are in the U.S. It also arranges financing through leading lenders and offers warranty and other value-added products that provide convenience for customers. In addition to providing a better way to buy a car, Vroom’s Sell Us Your Car ® offering allows customers who wish to sell or trade in their vehicles to receive appraisals within minutes, attractive market-based pricing, hassle-free loan payoffs and convenient vehicle pickup.

About Vroom:

Vroom is an innovative, end-to-end ecommerce platform designed to offer a better way to buy and a better way to sell used vehicles. The company's scalable, data-driven technology brings all phases of the vehicle buying and selling process to consumers wherever they are and offers an extensive selection of vehicles, transparent pricing, competitive financing, and at-home pick-up and delivery. Vroom is based in New York and Houston and also operates the Texas Direct Auto and CarStory brands.

