RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jun 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION TO THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / RE Royalties Ltd. (

TSXV:RE, Financial) ("RE Royalties" or the "Company"), a global leader in renewable energy royalty-based financing, is pleased to announce today that it has filed, and received receipt for, a final short form base shelf prospectus (the "Prospectus"). The Prospectus was filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the Provinces of Canada, other than Quebec. The Prospectus was filed to provide the Company with financial flexibility and efficient access to Canadian capital markets to pursue its growth initiatives, which include the acquisition of additional royalties. A copy of the Prospectus is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Prospectus will be valid for a 25-month period during which time the Company, from time to time, may issue common shares, warrants, subscription receipts, debt securities, or any combination thereof, including in the form of units (collectively, the "Securities") having a aggregate offering of up to $100 million. Such Securities may be offered in amounts, at prices and on terms to be determined based on market conditions at the time of sale and set forth in one or more shelf prospectus supplement(s) and, subject to the regulations of the applicable Canadian regulatory authorities. Information regarding the use of proceeds from a sale of such securities will be included in the applicable prospectus supplement.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy Securities, nor will there be any sale of the Securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Bernard Tan
CEO

About RE Royalties Ltd.

RE Royalties acquires revenue-based royalties from renewable energy generation facilities by providing a non-dilutive financing solution to privately held and publicly traded renewable energy generation and development companies. RE Royalties is the first to apply this proven business model to the renewable energy sector. The Company currently owns 84 royalties on solar, wind and hydro projects in Canada, Europe and the United States. The Company's business objectives are to provide shareholders with a strong growing yield, robust capital protection, high rate of growth through re-investment and a sustainable investment focus.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Contact:

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.
Daniel Gordon: [email protected]
Tel: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680
www.renmarkfinancial.com

Media Contact:

RE Royalties
Talia Beckett: [email protected]
Tel: (778) 374‐2000
www.reroyalties.com

Social Media:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/reroyalties
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RERoyalties
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/28133045
Twitter: https://twitter.com/RERoyalties

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company and within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the Company's financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities. The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE: RE Royalties Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/652355/RE-Royalties-Announces-Filing-of-Final-Short-Form-Base-Shelf-Prospectus

img.ashx?id=652355

