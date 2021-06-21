DoorDash and Albertsons Companies Partner to Launch Unprecedented Access to On-Demand Grocery Delivery

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DoorDash (NYSE: DASH), the nation's leading last-mile logistics platform, and Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI), one of the nation's top grocers, are announcing a new partnership to offer on-demand grocery delivery from nearly 2,000 well-known Albertsons banner stores across the country including Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, and more from the DoorDash marketplace app.

As expectations for convenience, speed and ease continue to grow, consumers can now order groceries and essentials on-demand for delivery within an hour through DoorDash's top-rated marketplace with no time slot, queues or minimum order size required. Albertsons will offer more than 40,000 grocery items from stores for delivery via DoorDash, including fresh and prepared food, core grocery, floral and convenience items at select stores.

Whether shopping for a week's worth of groceries, including dairy, eggs, bread, local produce, fresh meat and seafood, or grabbing a few fresh ingredients for the perfect weeknight meal, consumers can shop right on the DoorDash app to fulfill all of their grocery needs conveniently, quickly and affordably. In addition, in select markets, customers can order groceries through their local Albertsons Cos. store's website for same-day delivery powered through DoorDash Drive, DoorDash's white-label fulfillment platform that powers direct delivery for any business.

"Consumers' desire to get everything in their neighborhood on-demand has increased dramatically. We are thrilled to partner with Albertsons, one of the largest food and drug retailers in the world, as they expand their already strong local footprint beyond their four walls to offer consumers convenient access to on-demand grocery delivery," said Fuad Hannon, Head of New Verticals at DoorDash. "Leveraging our extensive logistics network and Albertsons wide selection of fresh groceries, we are creating a one-stop shop for customers to access any of the essentials they need, delivered to their doorstep within an hour."

"We are committed to expanding our delivery experience in order to meet our customers' needs whenever, wherever and however they want," said Chris Rupp, Chief Customer and Digital Officer, Albertsons Companies. "Our partnership with DoorDash is the next step in our digital transformation to help make our customers' lives easier and help answer the perennial question, 'What's for dinner tonight?'"

The partnership includes both immediate and long-term initiatives, including supporting the expansion of Albertsons' first-party grocery delivery business with DoorDash Drive, launching a custom loyalty program, expanding delivery hours, and offering a unique selection including specialty items, prepared meals, meal kits and new concepts.

In addition, DoorDash and Albertsons Cos. are offering a first-ever digital gaming experience, giving users the chance to play and score savings on future grocery orders. Users can now play " In The Bag ", an interactive and exciting digital video game that prompts users to place as many fresh grocery staples as possible—including apples, asparagus, milk, and avocados— into a virtual DoorDash grocery bag before reaching the top and running out of space. The more groceries you can fit into your grocery bag, the more you save with promotions per tiered score with a top scorer having the chance to win a $5,000 credit* toward purchases on DoorDash.

In celebration of the new partnership, starting today, June 21, 2021 through June 30, 2021, customers can get 40% off (up to $40 off) with code GROCERY on their first Albertsons grocery order.**

All Albertsons stores will be available on DashPass, DoorDash's membership program that offers members unlimited $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees from thousands of restaurants, grocery, and convenience stores nationwide. DashPass members can enjoy these benefits on all eligible orders of $25 or more from Albertsons Cos.***

Today's announcement builds upon DoorDash's expansion into new categories beyond food, in service of helping local businesses extend beyond their four walls, while connecting consumers with all the best in their local neighborhood. DoorDash has partnered with local and national household names across industries including convenience, grocery, pets, retail and pharmacy delivery.

Albertsons Cos. has made numerous strides in digital transformation this past year, with digital sales growth up 258% in the last fiscal year. From refining and expanding microfulfillment operations, enhancing online delivery nationwide and offering DriveUp & Go™ in more than 1,400 store locations, the retailer is continuing to invest in ways that make shopping easier and more convenient.

Terms and conditions

*$5000 total in DoorDash gift cards will be sent to the single top-scoring eligible player (as set out in the Official Rules). The $5000 total in DoorDash gift cards will be distributed as ten (10) individual gift cards with a value of $500 each. Your Gift Card is redeemable towards eligible orders placed on www.doordash.com or in the DoorDash app in the United States. Gift Cards are not redeemable for cash except when required by applicable law. For more information on the Gift Card Terms and Conditions, please visit help.doordash.com/consumers/s/article/DoorDash-Gift-Cards-Terms. Fees, taxes, and gratuity still apply. All orders subject to availability. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. This offer may be amended or canceled at any time without notice and is only available for customers that receive the program invitation directly from DoorDash. See full terms and conditions at help.doordash.com/consumers/s/article/offer-terms-conditions.

**40% off your first Albertsons order, up to $40: Offer valid through 6/30/21 at only on the first order placed at one of participating Albertsons brand stores on DoorDash including: Safeway, ACME Markets, Albertsons, Jewel-Osco, Vons Grocery, Shaws, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Star Market, Pavilions, Carrs, United Supermarkets, Andronico's Community Markets, Pak 'N' Save Foods and Market Street. Select promo code GROCERY in wallet to redeem. Maximum discount per order $40. Limit one code per person. One time use only. Fees, taxes, and gratuity still apply. All orders subject to availability. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. This offer may be amended or canceled at any time without notice and is only available for customers that receive the program invitation directly from DoorDash. Not valid for the purchase of alcohol. All orders subject to availability. See full terms and conditions at help.doordash.com/consumers/s/article/offer-terms-conditions.

***Starting 7/5/21, DashPass benefits are applicable only for DashPass members on Albertsons orders with a minimum subtotal of $25 or more, excluding taxes and fees. Other fees (including service fees), taxes, and gratuity still apply. Terms apply

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada, Australia and Japan. Founded in 2013, DoorDash enables local businesses to address consumers' expectations of ease and immediacy and thrive in today's convenience economy. By building the last-mile logistics infrastructure for local commerce, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. As of February 27, 2021, the Company operated 2,277 retail stores with 1,727 pharmacies, 400 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. The Company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia with more than 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci's Food Lovers Market. The Company is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2020, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company gave $260 million in food and financial support, including $94 million through our Nourishing Neighbors Program to ensure those living in our communities have enough to eat. Albertsons Companies also pledged $5 million to organizations supporting social justice. These efforts have helped millions of people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, social justice and programs for people with disabilities and veterans' outreach.

