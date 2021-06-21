Logo
Admission to Trading on the Euronext Growth Paris

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jun 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / 8:00 am CET - Rapid Nutrition PLC (Euronext Growth Paris: ALRPD), a natural wellness company focused on the research and development ("R&D"), manufacturing and distribution of premium science-based weight-loss and diet management products, sports nutrition products, vitamins and dietary supplements, today announces its first day of listing's share price.

On June 21st, 2021, the Rapid Nutrition share price was set by the Official Notice from Euronext and will be the first trading price on Euronext Growth Paris the 22nd of June, 2021.

About Rapid Nutrition

Dedicated to the development and distribution of premium, science-based health and wellness brands across the globe, Rapid Nutrition shares a wealth of award-winning products with consumers who are passionate about innovations that are "made by nature, refined by science." Rapid Nutrition's first-class scientific team matches the experience of its management team to keep both the company and consumers on top of the latest industry trends and developments, while aligning with industry leaders worldwide to deliver effective supplements and solutions. Rapid Nutrition aims to be the supplier of choice globally by offering premium brands with the highest-quality ingredients to deliver maximum results. For more information, please visit http://rnplc.com

Investor Relations Contact
[email protected]

Disclaimer

This press release contains information on the Company's development prospects and priorities. These indications are sometimes identified by the use of the future, the conditional and forward-looking terms such as "think", "aim to", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "believe", "should", "could", "wish" or, where applicable, the negative form of these terms or any other variant or similar expression. This information is not historical data and should not be interpreted as guarantees that the facts and data stated will occur. This information is based on data, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by the Company. They are subject to change or modification due to uncertainties related in particular to the economic, financial, competitive and regulatory environment. This information contains data relating to the Company's intentions, estimates and objectives, including market, strategy, growth, results, financial position and cash flow. The forward-looking information referred to in this press release is given only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward looking information contained in this press release, except as required by law or regulation. The Company operates in a competitive and rapidly changing environment; it may not be able to anticipate all the risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the materialization of a risk or combination of risks could have results that are significantly different from those mentioned in any forward-looking information, it being recalled that none of these forward-looking information constitutes a guarantee of actual results.

Disclosure Requirement

This media information does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. This information does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss or Euronext Exchange. The media release is in accordance with International Reporting Standard: Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act ('Rule 12g3-2(b)') permits non-U.S. companies with securities listed primarily on a Qualified Foreign Exchange to make publicly available to U.S investors in English the same information that is made publicly available in their home countries as an alternative to SEC reporting Exchange Act Rule 12g3-2(b).

SOURCE: Rapid Nutrition PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/652087/Admission-to-Trading-on-the-Euronext-Growth-Paris

img.ashx?id=652087

