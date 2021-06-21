Logo
ALYI Publishes EV Rideshare Update With IQST, UN and Revolt Token Highlights

PRNewswire
Jun 21, 2021
PR Newswire

DALLAS, June 21, 2021

DALLAS, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) today confirmed a scheduled update form ALYI's funding partner, RevoltTOKEN, to be published this Wednesday, June 23rd, 2021.

RevoltTOKEN has opened the sale of Revolt Tokens to contribute to financing ALYI's overall electric vehicle ecosystem strategy. In the course of the initial Revolt Token sales, ALYI's funding partner, RevoltTOKEN has learned from the initial process and is making updates to the Revolt Token program it expects to rollout soon. The update on Wednesday will include more details.

The RevoltTOKEN update follows an ALYI management update published on Friday. ALYI released a management update after conducting a scheduled review of its electric motorcycle development program with the dedicated design team from MODUS Applied Innovations.

The management update published Friday includes details on iQSTEL's (OTCQB: IQST) contributions to ALYI's electric motorcycle development program and EV Rideshare and Self-Drive Rental pilot program in Africa.

The management update also includes details on a parallel electric motorcycle pilot recently initiated in Kenya by the United Nations.

See the Friday management update:

ALYI Publishes EV Rideshare Update With IQST, UN and Revolt Token Highlights

ALYI's primary business focus is on its overall electric vehicle ecosystem strategy out of which electric vehicles will be just one component.

ALYI is building its electric vehicle ecosystem in a region with one of the lowest per capita transportation ratios in the world, Sub Saharan Africa.

To both attract industry leading talent to collaborate in ALYI's electric vehicle ecosystem, and to provide an opportunity to prove innovations coming out of the electric vehicle ecosystem, ALYI is launching an annual electric vehicle race in partnership with a brand name racing organization. The annual race event will be hosted simultaneously with an electric mobility symposium and expo.

ALYI is setting itself apart from the rest of the electric vehicle industry not only through its electric vehicle ecosystem strategy, but also through its commitment to democratize the electric vehicle ecosystem.

ALYI's financing partner and electric vehicle ecosystem collaborator, RevoltTOKEN, has already provided key funding to advance ALYI's business plan to its current stage.

To learn more about RevoltTOKEN and how to participate in ALYI's electric vehicle ecosystem through the purchase of Revolt Tokens, vist www.revolttoken.com.

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's overall latest developments, please visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

For more information, please visit: http://www.alternetsystemsinc.com

Alternet Systems, Inc. Contact:
Randell Torno
[email protected]
+1-800-713-0297

SOURCE Alternet Systems, Inc.

