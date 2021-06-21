All-new 2021 Jeep® Grand Cherokee L Shipping to Dealers

PR Newswire

DETROIT, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 Jeep® Grand Cherokee L is heading to dealers across the country today. The all-new version of the legendary full-size SUV, now equipped with three rows of seats, is built at Stellantis' Detroit Assembly Complex - Mack plant on three shifts by more than 4,900 UAW-represented employees.

The state-of-the-art 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L is designed inside and out to deliver unmatched capability and composed driving dynamics. Its renowned 4x4 systems (Quadra-Trac I, Quadra-Trac II and Quadra-Drive II), Quadra-Lift air suspension and Selec-Terrain traction management system instill Grand Cherokee L with the Jeep brand's legendary 4x4 capability. An all-new architecture and sculpted aerodynamic body style combine to improve vehicle performance, safety and reliability, while significantly reducing vehicle weight, noise, vibration and harshness. Designed to maximize overall passenger safety, comfort and convenience, Grand Cherokee L packs a powerful punch with next-generation features and technologies that make it a stand out in the full-size SUV segment.

In 2019, the company committed to investing $1.6 billion to convert two existing engine plants and build a new paint shop to make it the first new assembly plant in the city of Detroit in 30 years. To support the new production, 3,850 new jobs were created of which 2,100 have been filled by Detroit residents, fulfilling the commitment made to prioritize Detroiters in the application process.

Jeep Brand

Built on 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support.

The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left- and right-hand drive configurations and with gasoline and diesel powertrain options. Jeep is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

