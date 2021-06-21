Ferrari N.V.: periodic report on the buyback program

Maranello (Italy), June 21, 2021 – Ferrari N.V. (/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the fourth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on March 11, 2021 (“Fourth Tranche”), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) and on the New York Stock Exchange () as follows:

MTA Total Trading Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Date excluding fees excluding fees excluding fees (d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)* 14/06/2021 14,000 169.0854 2,367,195.60 6,607 205.1820 1,355,637.47 1,119,251.55 20,607 169.1875 3,486,447.15 15/06/2021 14,000 168.5094 2,359,131.60 5,116 203.9984 1,043,655.81 861,955.58 19,116 168.5022 3,221,087.18 16/06/2021 14,000 167.2038 2,340,853.20 7,100 202.6980 1,439,155.80 1,187,030.52 21,100 167.1983 3,527,883.72 17/06/2021 4,233 165.9429 702,436.30 - - - - 4,233 165.9429 702,436.30 18/06/2021 - - - 3,517 200.3974 704,797.66 592,366.50 3,517 168.4295 592,366.50 46,233 168.0535 7,769,616.70 22,340 203.3683 4,543,246.74 3,760,604.14 68,573 168.1452 11,530,220.84 Total

Since the announcement of the Fourth Tranche of the buyback program dated March 11, 2021 till June 18, 2021, the total invested consideration has been:

• Euro 76,178,139.52 for No. 444,707 common shares purchased on the MTA.

• USD 11,867,066.07 (Euro 9,835,736.65*) for No. 57,956 common shares purchased on the

As of June 18, 2021, the Company held in treasury No. 9,415,174 common shares equal to 3.66% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since January 1, 2019 until June 18, 2021, the Company has purchased a total of 4,229,848 own common shares on MTA and for a total consideration of Euro 589,436,109.34.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs).

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase





