Heartland Bank & Trust Co Buys Tesla Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Biogen Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Heartland Bank & Trust Co Buys Tesla Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Biogen Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jun 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Heartland Bank & Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Honeywell International Inc, sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Biogen Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Zebra Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Heartland Bank & Trust Co. As of 2021Q1, Heartland Bank & Trust Co owns 113 stocks with a total value of $109 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Heartland Bank & Trust Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/heartland+bank+%26+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Heartland Bank & Trust Co
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 59,437 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.4%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 25,854 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.62%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,605 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.72%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,273 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.91%
  5. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 6,437 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.5%
New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $621.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 3,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67. The stock is now traded at around $263.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 3,182 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7. The stock is now traded at around $171.187500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 2,277 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $465.18 and $551.79, with an estimated average price of $501.7. The stock is now traded at around $606.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 867 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $233.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,671 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.02 and $191.82, with an estimated average price of $176.29. The stock is now traded at around $207.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,554 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 131.94%. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $72.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 22,468 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 73.56%. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $110.489600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 16,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 108.32%. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $216.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 5,933 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 36.39%. The purchase prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37. The stock is now traded at around $261.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 6,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 54.13%. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $540.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 33.06%. The purchase prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6. The stock is now traded at around $896.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,135 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64.

Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $242.95 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.82.

Sold Out: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57.

Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58.

Sold Out: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $425.47 and $509.13, with an estimated average price of $464.17.

Sold Out: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $132.13 and $165.01, with an estimated average price of $151.7.

Reduced: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co reduced to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 53.38%. The sale prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $397.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.49%. Heartland Bank & Trust Co still held 4,188 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co reduced to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 41.1%. The sale prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $74.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. Heartland Bank & Trust Co still held 9,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co reduced to a holding in Zebra Technologies Corp by 51.76%. The sale prices were between $378.13 and $512.69, with an estimated average price of $446.55. The stock is now traded at around $499.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Heartland Bank & Trust Co still held 1,151 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Nike Inc (NKE)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co reduced to a holding in Nike Inc by 42.5%. The sale prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $130.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. Heartland Bank & Trust Co still held 4,006 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co reduced to a holding in Accenture PLC by 29.89%. The sale prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $285.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Heartland Bank & Trust Co still held 2,763 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Prologis Inc (PLD)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co reduced to a holding in Prologis Inc by 42.28%. The sale prices were between $93.91 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $101.99. The stock is now traded at around $122.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Heartland Bank & Trust Co still held 3,263 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Heartland Bank & Trust Co. Also check out:

1. Heartland Bank & Trust Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. Heartland Bank & Trust Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Heartland Bank & Trust Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Heartland Bank & Trust Co keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider