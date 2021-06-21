Heartland Bank & Trust Co Buys Tesla Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Biogen Inc

New Purchases: TSLA, LH, ETSY, IDXX, TGT, HCA, IPGP, GM, USB, ALGN, MCK,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Tesla Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Honeywell International Inc, sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Biogen Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Zebra Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Heartland Bank & Trust Co. As of 2021Q1, Heartland Bank & Trust Co owns 113 stocks with a total value of $109 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 59,437 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.4% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 25,854 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.62% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,605 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.72% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,273 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.91% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 6,437 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.5%

Heartland Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $621.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 3,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Heartland Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67. The stock is now traded at around $263.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 3,182 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Heartland Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7. The stock is now traded at around $171.187500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 2,277 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Heartland Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $465.18 and $551.79, with an estimated average price of $501.7. The stock is now traded at around $606.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 867 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Heartland Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $233.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,671 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Heartland Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.02 and $191.82, with an estimated average price of $176.29. The stock is now traded at around $207.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,554 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Heartland Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 131.94%. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $72.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 22,468 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Heartland Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 73.56%. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $110.489600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 16,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Heartland Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 108.32%. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $216.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 5,933 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Heartland Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 36.39%. The purchase prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37. The stock is now traded at around $261.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 6,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Heartland Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 54.13%. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $540.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Heartland Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 33.06%. The purchase prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6. The stock is now traded at around $896.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,135 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Heartland Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64.

Heartland Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $242.95 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.82.

Heartland Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57.

Heartland Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58.

Heartland Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $425.47 and $509.13, with an estimated average price of $464.17.

Heartland Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $132.13 and $165.01, with an estimated average price of $151.7.

Heartland Bank & Trust Co reduced to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 53.38%. The sale prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $397.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.49%. Heartland Bank & Trust Co still held 4,188 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Heartland Bank & Trust Co reduced to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 41.1%. The sale prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $74.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. Heartland Bank & Trust Co still held 9,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Heartland Bank & Trust Co reduced to a holding in Zebra Technologies Corp by 51.76%. The sale prices were between $378.13 and $512.69, with an estimated average price of $446.55. The stock is now traded at around $499.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Heartland Bank & Trust Co still held 1,151 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Heartland Bank & Trust Co reduced to a holding in Nike Inc by 42.5%. The sale prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $130.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. Heartland Bank & Trust Co still held 4,006 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Heartland Bank & Trust Co reduced to a holding in Accenture PLC by 29.89%. The sale prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $285.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Heartland Bank & Trust Co still held 2,763 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Heartland Bank & Trust Co reduced to a holding in Prologis Inc by 42.28%. The sale prices were between $93.91 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $101.99. The stock is now traded at around $122.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Heartland Bank & Trust Co still held 3,263 shares as of 2021-03-31.