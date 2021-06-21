Heartland Bank & Trust Co Buys Tesla Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Biogen Inc

- New Purchases: TSLA, LH, ETSY, IDXX, TGT, HCA, IPGP, GM, USB, ALGN, MCK,
- Added Positions: SCHW, SHV, HON, DHR, REGN, ISRG, PYPL, HD, EW, BLK, DHI, SPGI, RMD, TMO, NOW, LRCX, UPS, MCO, SIVB, DE, BAC,
- Reduced Positions: UNH, AAPL, MSFT, GOOGL, AMZN, NEE, ZBRA, NKE, FB, ACN, NVDA, JNJ, PLD, SRE, BMY, SBUX, AMT, MRK, EQIX, CMCSA, DLR, CHTR, CVX, VZ, COST, AEE, V, PG, XEL, FFIV, BRK.B, CMG, LMT, MDLZ, ATVI, ADBE, SWK, WLTW, DIS, KO, INTU, ECL, AMD, NEM, MNST, BKR, GL, JPM, LHX, APD, AME, C, CBSH, PXD, UNP, TROW, INFO, PNR, ODFL, SWKS, FCX, WMB, KSU, CTAS, BF.B, TMUS, MO, FBHS, FAST, AIZ, GPN, SHW, LIN,
- Sold Out: ABT, BIIB, ZTS, DG, ORLY, AWK, BKNG, ES, CHD, SBAC,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 59,437 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.4%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 25,854 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.62%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,605 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.72%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,273 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.91%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 6,437 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.5%
Heartland Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $621.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 3,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)
Heartland Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67. The stock is now traded at around $263.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 3,182 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Etsy Inc (ETSY)
Heartland Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7. The stock is now traded at around $171.187500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 2,277 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)
Heartland Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $465.18 and $551.79, with an estimated average price of $501.7. The stock is now traded at around $606.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 867 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)
Heartland Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $233.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,671 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)
Heartland Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.02 and $191.82, with an estimated average price of $176.29. The stock is now traded at around $207.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,554 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Heartland Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 131.94%. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $72.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 22,468 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
Heartland Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 73.56%. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $110.489600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 16,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Heartland Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 108.32%. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $216.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 5,933 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Heartland Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 36.39%. The purchase prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37. The stock is now traded at around $261.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 6,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Heartland Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 54.13%. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $540.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Heartland Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 33.06%. The purchase prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6. The stock is now traded at around $896.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,135 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Heartland Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64.Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Heartland Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $242.95 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.82.Sold Out: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
Heartland Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57.Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Heartland Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58.Sold Out: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)
Heartland Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $425.47 and $509.13, with an estimated average price of $464.17.Sold Out: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)
Heartland Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $132.13 and $165.01, with an estimated average price of $151.7.Reduced: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Heartland Bank & Trust Co reduced to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 53.38%. The sale prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $397.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.49%. Heartland Bank & Trust Co still held 4,188 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Heartland Bank & Trust Co reduced to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 41.1%. The sale prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $74.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. Heartland Bank & Trust Co still held 9,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)
Heartland Bank & Trust Co reduced to a holding in Zebra Technologies Corp by 51.76%. The sale prices were between $378.13 and $512.69, with an estimated average price of $446.55. The stock is now traded at around $499.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Heartland Bank & Trust Co still held 1,151 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Nike Inc (NKE)
Heartland Bank & Trust Co reduced to a holding in Nike Inc by 42.5%. The sale prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $130.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. Heartland Bank & Trust Co still held 4,006 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Heartland Bank & Trust Co reduced to a holding in Accenture PLC by 29.89%. The sale prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $285.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Heartland Bank & Trust Co still held 2,763 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Prologis Inc (PLD)
Heartland Bank & Trust Co reduced to a holding in Prologis Inc by 42.28%. The sale prices were between $93.91 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $101.99. The stock is now traded at around $122.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Heartland Bank & Trust Co still held 3,263 shares as of 2021-03-31.
