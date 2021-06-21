Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc Buys IHS Markit, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Apple Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1,

- New Purchases: APO, KSU, QCOM, CHNG, CMCSA, CLGX, TMO, DIS, DHR, AJRD, NOW, COST, INTU, DEH, SMH, ADBE, GE, HMSY, MS, GLUU, ZTS, DXJ, ASML, ADI, AMAT, ADSK, BIDU, BRK.B, CL, CUB, EA, NEE, GPN, GS, HAE, ILMN, JPM, MGLN, MU, PEP, NTR, TSM, MA, APTV, PRAH, PRSP, UBER, OSH, ACND, FCAC, TMAC.U, RMGCU, TWNI.U, GSEVU, BOAS.U, IPVA.U, MBAC.U, TWNT.U, DTOCU, FVIV.U, ATVI, AKAM, ALB, ALGN, ANSS, APA, TFC, BLL, CVS, ASXC, CHKP, KO, STZ, DD, EW, FMC, FL, GPI, MNST, MTCH, ISRG, ITRI, LVS, LYV, MTB, MCHP, VTRS, NOV, SEEL, OEG, PNC, ALTO, PMBC, BKNG, PG, PGR, RNWK, SLG, SIVB, SGEN, LUV, SBUX, NLOK, TTI, URI, UNH, YELL, EMAN, ISR, CBAT, TMUS, CNK, DFS, MSCI, REI, UCCP, DISCK, TRCH, DG, SIX, FRC, MARA, WIFI, CTXR, ENPH, ATOS, PLAY, WDAY, V9G, ONTX, WATT, PAYC, JD, ANET, CFG, JAGX, OCGN, SENS, CFMS, RPD, ZYNE, AQMS, AREC, TEAM, TLND, NOVN, AA, OKTA, FTSI, DOCU, TLRY, TLRY, PDD, BNGO, SLGG, ZM, PTON, CHPT, CHPT, ETWO, NUVB, BSY, VNT, PRPB, CRC, TWCT, SHC, OLMA, FDMT, DNMR, CLOV, HIMS, NRACU, MIT.U, KURIU, ENNVU, PICC.U, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, LGACU, APGB.U, SLAC.U, CHAA.U, SPGS.U, SLAMU, FTAAU, ANAC.U, COLIU, HIIIU, SRNGU, GLBLU, EJFAU, FSNB.U, AUS.U, ASZ.U, DHCAU, KVSA, LOKM.U, TSPQ.U, AMPI.U, NSTC.U, FTEV.U, HYACU, HYACU, NSTD.U, ISOS.U, HERAU, LHAA, RXRAU, ATAQU, IPVF.U, FRSGU, ACQRU, CLAA.U, PDOT.U, ESM.U, GTPBU, DGNU, KAHC.U, DNZ, ACTDU, KVSC, KVSB, CLIM, ITHX, IBB, XLY,
- Added Positions: INFO, ALXN, AAPL, WORK, XLNX, AMZN, TSLA, FXI, USMV, NVDA, EEM, AMD, CRM, GOOG, NFLX, PS, NKE, WMT, MRK, PFF, FLIR, HYG, RP, BDX, EFA, VIAC, JNK, PYPL, RPV, MOS, LLY, CATM, HYS, TTWO, MSFT, CPRT, PKI, PRTY, JWN, WTRE, NEM, MPLN, PAYA, NTES, INCY, DISCA, GPS, M, EQIX, SJNK, ECL, RCL, LDOS, AWK, TER, MICT, VRSK, CAT, VTGN, FLT, HZN, TRIP, NCLH, PAGP, CSLT, PRGO, ETSY, CERN,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, QQQ, VAR, FB, CBPO, XOM, CVX, WLTW, WFC, RTX, SPG, PNM, INTC, USB, REGN, MXIM, VRTX, FIS, MO, CRDF, AVGO, BAC, XRX, BBY, TXN, RF, BKR, PPL, C, IWM, EWY, KEY, GNW, DXCM, SPLK, SESN, TRVN, PGEN, HGEN, RIOT, NEP, GEVO, CBOE, GNUS, XXII, AHT, MARK, MTNB, FOUR, TTOO, MGP, SFT, OTLK, CDEV, DEN, NMTR, AQB, LPRO, NKLA, SE, NFE, CCO, SDC, DE, CBB, RRD, DGX, PLX, DS, CMA, LRCX, KOPN, POWW, HBAN, HRL, GOOGL, FITB, EXPE, EIX, DISH, ZION, AMPE, NOG, ULTA, INFI, LULU, GSAT, UAVS, IDEX, TNXP, LCTX, CIDM, BMRN, BA, CNC, TWI, SBAC,
- Sold Out: BLDR, MUB, HD, CSCO, VTV, AMGN, GILD, T, CME, EOG, FDX, SLB, SYK, AIG, AMT, BIIB, BSX, COP, HIG, KR, LMT, MDT, NOC, PFE, PXD, PRU, TIF, VLO, VTR, WMB, VRTU, MPC, PSX, HPE, ACIA, HYD, PLD, AFL, APD, HES, BK, BAX, CLCT, DXC, ED, DVN, FE, HAL, LHX, WELL, KMB, SPGI, MCO, OKE, SRE, UPS, VZ, EBAY, CXO, BEAT, PM, FANG, RESI, EIGI, FIT, ALUS, CARR, IGIB, GLD, IGLB, LQD, TLT, XLE, A, ALK, ADS, LNT, ALL, AEE, AEP, AMP, ABC, IVZ, ADM, AIZ, ATO, AZO, ADP, CLDX, BGFV, BXC, BWA, BMY, CBRE, CF, CHRW, CMS, COG, CPE, CPB, KMX, CAH, CCL, CDR, CTIC, CNP, XEC, CTAS, CTXS, CLX, CVGI, CAG, CCI, CMI, DHI, DLR, D, DUK, DRE, EMN, EMKR, ETR, EQR, EXC, EXPD, FRT, FTK, FCX, ONCT, IT, GD, GIS, GPC, GLNG, HRB, HSBC, HOG, HAS, ALT, HP, HPQ, HFC, HOLX, HST, IDRA, ITW, INOD, ISSC, IFF, IRM, JKHY, JNPR, K, KIRK, KSS, MDLZ, LH, LTRX, LEG, LBTYA, LB, LINC, LNC, MRO, MKTX, MKC, MCK, MVIS, MAA, NRG, NDAQ, NTAP, NWL, NI, ES, ORLY, OXY, OMC, ORCL, PCAR, PNW, LIN, PEG, PRPH, O, REG, RHI, ROL, ROP, SMTX, CKH, STX, SIRI, SNA, STT, STE, STON, SUP, TSN, UAL, UAA, UDR, UNM, VFC, VRSN, VNO, WRB, WBA, WAT, EVRG, WYNN, XEL, ZBH, TDG, HBI, WU, LBTYK, TA, BR, DAL, MELI, PSTI, ORN, FTI, ZAGG, MDXG, CBMG, BLNK, ZVO, BEEM, QEP, VUZI, XSPA, RNET, LEAF, NLSN, KMI, HII, CLSK, MITT, FBHS, ANGI, LPI, RCEL, PNR, FUBO, IQV, COTY, CDW, HTBX, PBPB, BHR, ALLE, GNCA, ALDX, ADMS, WPG, PE, VNOM, LPTX, OTIC, SMMT, SIOX, BW, KHC, BNED, ACRS, ELVT, CRVS, UA, IEA, TUSK, SD, FPH, REKR, FUV, ACMR, YCBD, COGT, SURF, HYRE, EQ, UTZ, FOXA, LEVI, FREE, RVLV, AMCR, TFFP, SFTW, CURI, CURI, OTIS, AYRO, WMG, ZI, HYMC, DKNG, SNOW, VLDR, HYLN, RADI, TTCF, RIDE, CERE, ADV, FSR, TLMD, EOSE, MP, GCMG, QS, LAZR, DM, SKLZ,
For the details of CAPSTONE INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capstone+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CAPSTONE INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 5,111,000 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio.
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 17,139,900 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 9,793,600 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,578,300 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 276,500 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio.
Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.53 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $48.7. The stock is now traded at around $58.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 682,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37. The stock is now traded at around $283.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 91,914 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG)
Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.24 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $23.16. The stock is now traded at around $23.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 845,836 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $133.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 160,632 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $173.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 88,996 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $483.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 32,901 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)
Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 164213.00%. The purchase prices were between $83.9 and $99.28, with an estimated average price of $91.46. The stock is now traded at around $110.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,643,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)
Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 494.56%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $180.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 1,177,499 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 367.52%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $132.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,102,796 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)
Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 64.58%. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $44.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 5,821,206 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 199.34%. The purchase prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $128.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 887,004 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 428.81%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3465.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 21,840 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)
Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The sale prices were between $37.94 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $42.59.Sold Out: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $114.57 and $117.13, with an estimated average price of $115.91.Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66.Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95.Sold Out: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The sale prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74.Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59.
