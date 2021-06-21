Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc Buys IHS Markit, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Apple Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys IHS Markit, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Apple Inc, Slack Technologies Inc, Xilinx Inc, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, , Facebook Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc owns 1473 stocks with a total value of $33.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CAPSTONE INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capstone+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 5,111,000 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 17,139,900 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 9,793,600 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,578,300 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 276,500 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio.

Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.53 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $48.7. The stock is now traded at around $58.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 682,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37. The stock is now traded at around $283.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 91,914 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.24 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $23.16. The stock is now traded at around $23.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 845,836 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $133.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 160,632 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $173.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 88,996 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $483.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 32,901 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 164213.00%. The purchase prices were between $83.9 and $99.28, with an estimated average price of $91.46. The stock is now traded at around $110.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,643,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 494.56%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $180.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 1,177,499 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 367.52%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $132.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,102,796 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 64.58%. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $44.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 5,821,206 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 199.34%. The purchase prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $128.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 887,004 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 428.81%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3465.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 21,840 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The sale prices were between $37.94 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $42.59.

Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $114.57 and $117.13, with an estimated average price of $115.91.

Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66.

Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95.

Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The sale prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74.

Capstone Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59.