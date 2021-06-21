KNXV's 'Full Disclosure' investigation wins prestigious Peabody Award

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

KNXV's 'Full Disclosure' investigation wins prestigious Peabody Award

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CINCINNATI, June 21, 2021

CINCINNATI, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KNXV, a Phoenix-based television station owned by The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP), has won a prestigious Peabody Award for its 2020 investigative series, "Full Disclosure."

scripps_logo.jpg

The investigation – a series of two dozen reports and a pair of documentary specials – exposed widespread and systemic problems with Arizona's so-called "Brady" lists, which are supposed to track police officers in the state with documented histories of dishonesty, false arrests, crimes and integrity concerns.

As part of the series, the reporting team created the first-ever statewide public database of every officer on the "Brady" list. The station's investigation prompted officials to launch multiple investigations, ended the careers of dishonest officers, forced county attorneys to increase transparency and pushed police union leaders to acknowledge the need for a misconduct database.

"KNXV's investigation into Arizona's 'Brady' lists is a powerful example of journalism's role as a watchdog in our communities, bringing accountability to a broken system and effecting lasting change for the citizens of Arizona," said Local Media President Brian Lawlor. "We are extremely proud of the persistent commitment our stations have to investigative reporting in their communities across the country."

Chosen each year by a diverse board of jurors through unanimous vote, Peabody Awards are given in the categories of entertainment, documentary, news, podcast/radio, arts, children's and youth, public service and multimedia programming.

The annual Peabody winners are a collection of 30 stories that powerfully reflect pressing social issues and vibrant emerging voices. From major productions to local journalism, the Peabody Awards elevate stories that defend the public interest, encourage empathy with others and expand understanding of the world around us.

"Full Disclosure" also was honored recently with a National Headliner Award and an IRE Award, an annual contest by the Investigative Reporters and Editors organization recognizing the best investigative reporting across the country.

About Scripps
The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As the nation's fourth-largest local TV broadcaster, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of 61 stations in 41 markets. The Scripps Networks reach nearly every American through the national news outlets Court TV and Newsy and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Grit, Laff and Court TV Mystery. Scripps is the nation's largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

favicon.png?sn=CL17847&sd=2021-06-21 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/knxvs-full-disclosure-investigation-wins-prestigious-peabody-award-301316549.html

SOURCE The E.W. Scripps Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL17847&Transmission_Id=202106211330PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL17847&DateId=20210621
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment