Creatd Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock

PR Newswire

FORT LEE, N.J., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), the parent company of Vocal , today announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of 750,000 shares of its common stock, at a public offering price of $3.40 per share, for a total offering size of approximately $2.6 million. In addition, Creatd granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 112,500 shares of its common stock on the same terms and conditions. The Benchmark Company, LLC acted as lead book-running manager for the offering. Aegis Capital Corp. and Brookline Capital Markets, a division of Arcadia Securities, LLC, acted as co-managers for the offering.

The aggregate net proceeds from the offering were approximately $2.4 million, after underwriting discounts and commissions.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at sec.gov and may be obtained by contacting The Benchmark Company, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 150 East 58th Street, 17th floor, New York, NY 10155, by telephone at (212) 312-6700, or by email at [email protected] .

The securities described above were offered by Creatd, Inc. pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-250982) that became effective with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 23, 2021, the base prospectus contained therein, and the accompanying prospectus supplement.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a creator-first technology company and the parent company of the Vocal platform. Our mission is to empower creators, entrepreneurs, and brands through technology and partnership. We accomplish this through Creatd's three main business pillars: Vocal Ventures, Creatd Partners and Recreatd.

For news and updates, subscribe to Creatd's newsletter: https://creatd.com/newsletter

Investor Relations Contact: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "believes" and "projects") may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. This press release is qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/creatd-announces-closing-of-public-offering-of-common-stock-301316539.html

SOURCE Creatd, Inc.