Veteran Journalist Cherie Grzech Joins NewsNation as Vice President of News, Managing Editor

%3Ci%3ENewsNation%3C%2Fi%3E, Nexstar+Media+Inc.%26rsquo%3Bs wholly-owned cable network reaching 75 million U.S. television households, today announced that veteran news executive Cherie Grzech will join the network as Vice President of News, Managing Editor, effective July 19, 2021. Ms. Grzech will oversee the network’s day-to day news gathering and production process and supervise a staff of more than 100 reporters, producers, writers, and photojournalists. She will be based in Chicago and report directly to Michael Corn, NewsNation’s President of News.

Since 2018, Ms. Grzech has served as Vice President of Fox News, responsible for managing the operations of the network’s Washington, D.C., news bureau, where she developed content for eight hours of daily programming. She provided daily editorial guidance for more than a dozen teams of journalists working at the White House, Pentagon, and a variety of other federal departments and agencies, and spearheaded the Washington, D.C., bureau’s coverage of the 2020 Presidential campaign. From 2009 to 2018, Ms. Grzech was Fox News’ Senior Director of Politics in Washington, D.C., serving as the network’s primary editorial liaison to both the Democratic and Republican parties.

“Throughout her nearly 30-year career in broadcast journalism, Cherie has consistently demonstrated the ability to develop and execute comprehensive strategic plans for covering local, national, and international news and events,” said Mr. Corn. “She has pioneered innovative news gathering and production techniques and forged important partnerships with new media platforms and organizations. Most important, Cherie understands that viewers are looking for fact-based journalism they can trust. She will be a great addition to the NewsNation team as we expand our programming.”

Ms. Grzech began her career in broadcast journalism as an intern and on-air reporter at WJBF-TV in Augusta, Georgia, now owned by Nexstar Media Inc. In 1995 she supervised a staff of 35 at WILX-TV in Lansing, Michigan and was the youngest female news director in the U.S. At local news powerhouse WRAL-TV in Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, she served as Assistant News Director and helped advance all of Capitol Broadcasting businesses with programs built on stretched growth and cross-training. She won an Edward R. Murrow regional award for excellence at KATU-TV in Portland, Oregon, where she was Managing Editor and oversaw a staff of 85.

“There is a tremendous opportunity in the media landscape right now to talk to Americans who just want the news,” said Ms. Grzech. “Nexstar’s reach is unmatched, and I look forward to working with the skilled journalists across the country to capture and deliver stories that people can trust. I am excited to join the NewsNation team and return to the American heartland, my home, the Midwest.”

Ms. Grzech graduated from Michigan State University, earning her Bachelor’s degree in Journalism/Political Science. She received her Master’s degree in Journalism/New Media from American University.

NewsNation is available weeknights from 6 to 11 p.m. ET, with encore presentations until 3 a.m., Monday through Friday. On weekends the network airs original newscasts from 7 to 9 p.m. ET. (see here for where you can watch or stream), followed by encore presentations of Banfield. NewsNation is also available 24/7 on the NewsNationNow+app and at NewsNationNow.com.

About NewsNation

NewsNation is a national news and entertainment cable network reaching 75 million television households across the United States. Formerly known as WGN America, the network is owned and operated by Nexstar Media Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc (Nasdaq: NXST.) NewsNationis America’s source for unbiased news, where engaged citizens get news that represents the full range of perspectives across the country. It is the home of the country’s only live prime-time national newscast, NEWSNATION PRIME WITH MARNI HUGHES, ROB NELSON, AND ALBERT RAMON, as well as BANFIELD and THE DONLON REPORT. The network draws on the local market, regional and national expertise of Nexstar’s 5,500 local journalists in 110 local newsrooms across the country. NewsNation is available across a variety of cable and satellite providers, streaming platforms, online and on the NewsNationNow+app.

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Nexstar Media Inc., consists of three divisions: Broadcasting, Digital, and Networks. The Broadcasting Division operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to 199 television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 116 markets or approximately 39% of all U.S. television households (reflecting the FCC’s UHF discount). The division’s portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. The Digital Division operates 120 local websites and 284 mobile apps offering hyper-local content and verticals for consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when and how they access content and creating new revenue opportunities for the company. The Networks Division operates NewsNation, formerly WGN America, a national news and entertainment cable network reaching 75 million television homes, multicast network Antenna TV, and WGN Radio in Chicago. Nexstar also owns a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network, a top tier cable asset. For more information, please visit www.nexstar.tv.

