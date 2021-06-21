Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended June 19, 2021

THOMASVILLE, GA, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (OTCMKTS: BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announced this weekend we offered multiple events for some of the most known TCG's, both Pokémon and Magic: The Gathering, culminating with a full day of Top 8 action on Sunday, with M:TG starting at 10:00 am in the morning, and with only a small break the action, resumed with the Pokémon Top 8 at 3:00 pm EST.



Our play-over-time Clash of Clans event is now underway, and over the course of two weeks the players will vie to earn their spot in the top 8, facing off next weekend. This event joins the ongoing Clash Royale teams event, with the teams being whittled down to the Top 8 to meet on the weekend of July 10th. We look forward to seeing how the players enjoyed this new paradigm of play as we continue to grow the options we offer our Tournament Organizers and the Competitive Players!

This past weekend almost 200 players took part in the GGToor Chill TCG Pokémon TCG Online Cup #7, with 20 countries represented in the competition. The metagame was extremely hard to predict since the format was new; Chilling Reign was released on PTCGO only a few days before the event.

The most played deck this weekend was Eternatus, being piloted by 30 players. During the last GGToor Chill TCG Cup, the most played deck was ADPZ, which commanded a smaller share of the meta this weekend, with only 17 players piloting the deck. Falling out of favor even more was Pikarom, with only 6 players using this previously dominant archetype. When the Swiss round stages were complete, the Top 8 cut featured 4 Shadow Rider Calyrex, along with 2 Rapid Strike Urshifu, 1 Eternatus, and 1 Pikarom deck in the Top 8 bracket.

The lone PIkarom in the Top 8 defeated Shadow Calyrex in both the Quarterfinals and Semifinals to claim the first seat in the Grand Finals. On the other side of the bracket, Rapid Strike Urshifu proved the victor. Usually, this matchup is tougher for Pikachu and Zekrom because Rapid Strike Urshifu decks often play Mimikyu from Cosmic Eclipse. Lucky for Luffy piloting the Pikarom deck, his opponent did not have this tech card in the deck and he was able to sweep the finals, taking a swift 2-0 victory!

The decision to start GGToor.com in 2020 amid the pandemic was a great decision, and choosing our location was a no-brainier. Orlando, Florida is known around the world as a city where people come to escape their busy lives, play games, experience virtual reality, and be a child again. Unknown to many is the fact that Orlando’s playground extends beyond its theme parks and outdoor recreation options into the digital world.

Fueled by the creative minds behind world-class entertainment technology, Orlando is on the verge of explosive growth in its game technology sector. Companies such as Electronic Arts (EA), CyberDream, GameSim, Iron Galaxy Studios Orlando’s, GGToor and Full Sail University all call Orlando home. Orlando has a vast amount of talent ready to be tapped for the future of eSports, and that is what makes our city a perfect place for Shadow Gaming.

Our Discord continues to grow at a solid pace, with membership passing the 6,600-member mark this week! Going into the second half of the year, we are planning 12 plus Tournaments monthly and offer events for over 15 different game titles, and we're reaching key demographics with 46% of our players between the ages of 18-24 and 23% between the ages of 25-34. So far, we have paid $35,000 in prizes, reached over 21,000 unique Twitch viewers in May alone, over 9,000 player registrations, 32.3K Twitter impressions (up 43.2%) and 10.7K Twitter Profile visits (up 39.1%.)

Reminder: Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., has submitted for review to FINRA a name change to GGToor, Inc., and the Company has requested a symbol change. Please note the review is reaching its final stages and the Company believes an announcement with a date of the effectiveness of the name and symbol change is just days away. The Company will issue an immediate press release once it receives an effective date from FINRA.

Want to participate? Find the plan that best suits you: choose between Bronze Plan, Gold Plan, or Diamond Plan https://GGToor.com/join.php . If you want to bring your team or friends to GGToor.com, or be a Tournament Organizer, we can support you and help you grow; you can reach a worldwide audience of similar-minded individuals that like to compete and have fun! You can be sure that GGToor.com is here to grow with you. Just follow the link to sign up as an organizer https://GGToor.com/organizerlogin.php If you have any questions about our events visit our socials; Discord https://discord.gg/GUhyZxFH8Q, twitter https://twitter.com/GGToor/ , twitch https://www.twitch.tv/GGToor, and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/eShadowGaming

If your organization would like to be part of this growth and work with Shadow Gaming, contact us at [email protected]/

Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports, and the development of youth sports and family entertainment complexes. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. Shadow Gaming’s new portal GGToor.com will be one of the most comprehensive gaming portals in the world. The Company is now accepting subscriptions from players, gamers, and tournament organizers. To register logon to https://GGToor.com/home.php . In addition, the company plans on operating a few subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses. Finally, the Company is actively looking for locations to build indoor eSports arenas that will host major international gaming tournaments.

