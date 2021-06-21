Logo
Utz Brands Announces Executive Leadership Team Additions and Changes to Drive Its Next Century of Growth

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) (“Utz” or the “Company”), a leading U.S. manufacturer of branded salty snacks, announced today Executive Leadership Team (“ELT”) additions and changes. As Utz evolves as a public company, it will continue to build an Executive Leadership Team which will not only carry forward the successes of the past 100 years but also lead Utz into its next century of growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210621005701/en/

062121_UBI_ELT.jpg

Utz Brands, Inc. announces Executive Leadership Team changes for Shane Chambers (left), and Mark Schreiber (right) Source: Utz Brands, Inc.

Utz is pleased to announce the following additions and changes to the ELT which will elevate Utz’s strengths and capabilities to new heights.

Shane Chambers, currently Chief Executive Officer of Utz’s Truco / ON THE BORDER Division, will become Utz’s Executive Vice President & Chief Growth Officer for Utz Brands, Inc. and will continue to report directly to Dylan Lissette, Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Chambers has a strong background in General Management, Brand Strategy, and Innovation and a great track record of growing and expanding businesses. In this newly created position, Mr. Chambers will be responsible for the Company’s marketing & branding teams, strategic growth initiatives, consumer facing innovation, and helping to source and execute on Utz’s M&A strategy. Mr. Chambers will work closely with Bill Blubaugh, SVP of Marketing & Communications, Shannan Redcay, SVP of Innovation & Value Creation, and Cary Devore, Executive Vice President & CFO. In addition, Mr. Chambers will continue to oversee and manage the successful integration of Truco into Utz while maintaining the positive momentum of the ON THE BORDER® chips and dips brand.

Mark Schreiber, Executive Vice President & Chief Customer Officer, Sales and Marketing, will become Executive Vice President of Sales & Chief Customer Officer, overseeing all aspects of Sales as it relates to both distribution and customers, including the added responsibility for the ~$300M of retail sales that are driven through Utz’s Truco / ON THE BORDER Division, as well as managing Trade Marketing/Revenue Management, and Category/Shopper Insights. Mr. Schreiber joined Utz in the spring of 2017 as EVP & Chief Customer Officer and has led the team in driving more strategic connections with the company’s retail partners at all levels while also elevating Utz Brands to win more consumers across more geographies and channels. Mr. Schreiber will continue to report directly to Dylan Lissette, Chief Executive Officer.

“As we continue to grow as a public company, we believe that these changes to the team will continue to accelerate Utz’s ability to grow and evolve into a stronger company. We continue to see strong sales momentum as we unlock new ways to grow our Power Brands across the U.S., and we look forward to the positive contributions these changes will bring to the business,said Dylan Lissette, Chief Executive Officer, Utz Brands, Inc.

Utz Brands snack foods can be found in leading retailers across the U.S. or available online at Utzsnacks.com. Join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter using @UtzSnacks.

About Utz Brands, Inc.

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) manufactures a diverse portfolio of savory snacks through popular brands including Utz®, ON THE BORDER® Chips & Dips, Golden Flake®, Zapp’s®, Good Health®, Boulder Canyon®, Hawaiian® Brand, and TORTIYAHS!®, among others.

After a century with strong family heritage, Utz continues to have a passion for exciting and delighting consumers with delicious snack foods made from top-quality ingredients. Utz’s products are distributed nationally through grocery, mass merchandisers, club, convenience, drug and other channels. Based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, Utz operates fifteen facilities located in Pennsylvania, Alabama, Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan and Washington. For more information, please visit www.utzsnacks.com or call 1‐800‐FOR‐SNAX.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210621005701/en/

