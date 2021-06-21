Logo
Texas Capital Bank Announces Partnership and Financial Commitment to Support Future Bankers Leadership Program at Texas Southern University

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

DALLAS, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bank, N.A., and its parent company Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. ( TCBI), collectively referred to herein as “Texas Capital Bank,” today announced that it has committed $100,000 as part of its partnership with the Texas Bankers Association to support the Future Bankers Leadership Program (FBLP) at Texas Southern University. As part of the partnership, Texas Capital will provide guidance to the program through a dedicated executive sponsor who will serve on the Advisory Committee. This partnership also provides an opportunity for two paid internships at Texas Capital for students in the program.

TSU, which is a Historically Black College/University (HBCU) in partnership with TBA has created a first-of-its kind program to introduce students to the banking industry through a formal curriculum, interaction with executive and industry mentors, as well as offer paid banking internships. The program, which will launch in the Fall of 2021, will prepare students to become commercial bankers and aim to deliver a pipeline of diverse students with the necessary skills to succeed in the banking industry.

“We are thrilled to support Texas Southern University in its efforts to create equal opportunities for HBCU students to pursue banking careers,” said Effie Booker Dennison, executive vice president, Director of Community Development and Corporate Social Responsibility. “At Texas Capital Bank, we are committed to addressing diversity, equity, and inclusion within our company and in our communities. TSU’s program will provide students with a competitive edge as they enter the field of commercial banking, while also creating a more diverse and therefore stronger banking industry.

"TBA remains committed to developing talent pipelines which support the needs of our member banks and proactively advance our efforts to embrace diversity and inclusion,” said Brent Cox, vice president of member relations at the Texas Bankers Association. “We are extremely pleased to be working with Texas Capital Bank towards this important initiative at Texas Southern University."

About Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. ( TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, N.A. a commercial bank that delivers highly personalized financial services to businesses and entrepreneurs. We are headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and work with clients across the country. For more information, please visit www.texascapitalbank.com. Member FDIC.

INVESTOR CONTACT
Jamie Britton, 214.932.6721
[email protected]
MEDIA CONTACT
Shannon Wherry, 469.399.8527
[email protected]
