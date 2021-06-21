Virtual Medical International, Inc. Appoints Anthony ("Tony") Moore as New Chairman

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTC: QEBR), a Wellness company in the hemp-derived CBD sector, announced today its appointment of Anthony ("Tony") Moore as a Director of the Company and as its Chairman.

Larson Elmore, Company CEO, said in making this announcement on behalf of the Board that "we are delighted to have Tony Moore join Virtual Medical as its Chairman. With his more than four decades of experience in the global financial services industry on four continents Tony brings a wealth of knowledge, contacts and real life key professional guidance to multiple public and private companies."

Larson went on to note that "Mr. Moore opened and managed the Goldman Sachs (Asia) Ltd office based in Hong Kong; was Head of Investment Banking at Goldman Sachs Japan in Tokyo and Executive Director at Goldman Sachs Ltd in London where he had responsibility for UK privatizations and relationships with a large number of Footsie 100 companies."

Among Tony Moore's additional credits are as a Member of the Board of Banker's Trust Int'l and Chairman of Corporate Finance at BZW, Barclays Bank's investment banking subsidiary.

Mr. Moore responded by stating that" I am excited to join QEBR and to be able to provide leadership to the Board. We will be filling out the Board of Directors in the coming months, and I am pleased to be working with Mr. Elmore and his operational staff. They have charted an ambitious growth and acquisition plan, and this fits very well with where I would like to see the Company headed."

He added, "when I was Chairman of the Africa Development Fund and a Mauritius regulated fund investing in startups, this is exactly the kind of development I really enjoy. I am particularly interested in providing strategic and financial counsel in the areas that have a significant humanitarian aspect, and will be working closely with the CEO to implement a robust policy in that area."

Currently based in Istanbul, Tony is the Founder and Executive Chairman of Evrensel Capital Partners, a global merchant bank and fund management company (www.evrenselcapitalpartners.com). His extensive, global senior executive level network in government, public entities, financial institutions and corporates in Africa, India, the UAE/GCC and ASEAN are priorities for geographic Virtual Medical expansion.

About Virtual Medical International

Virtual Medical International's business model is designed to help consumers improve the health and quality of their lives by making available an array of high quality, CBD-centric products consistent with a healthy lifestyle. Our objective is to create a fully vertically integrated CBD/Industrial Hemp organization, including grows,product development and manufacturing, and a dedicated, broad-based distribution platform.We plan to accomplish this through targeted acquisitions of select brand assets and cash-flow positive companies,as well as aligning with other companies .To that end, Virtual Medical formed Amsterdam Café as a wholly owned subsidiary in order to become a comprehensive, vertically integrated organization within the CBD whole health sector, which plans to acquire and open CDB Stores across the U.S.A. and Europe.

