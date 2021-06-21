TBWA\London Wins Health & Wellness Cannes Lions Grand Prix for BECO's #StealOurStaff campaign

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

TBWA\London Wins Health & Wellness Cannes Lions Grand Prix for BECO's #StealOurStaff campaign

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

The campaign sought to close the disability employment gap by encouraging employers to rethink their perceptions toward people with disabilities

PR Newswire

LONDON, June 21, 2021

LONDON, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TBWA\London has been awarded a Grand Prix in the Health and Wellness category at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity for its #StealOurStaff campaign for BECO, a social enterprise that makes environmentally-friendly toiletries with an 80% visually impaired, disabled or disadvantaged workforce.

The campaign challenged other British businesses to steal its staff in order to raise awareness of the 'Disability Employment Gap'. According to the World Economic Forum, people with disabilities are 50% less likely to have a job and while more than 90% of companies around the world prioritize diversity, less than 4% consider disability.

"'Steal our Staff' was an upside down recruitment campaign by a little soap brand that brought big corporations to task and disrupted employers' outdated attitudes toward people with disabilities," said Andy Jex, chief creative officer for TBWA\London. "Turning it from a thought into a thing was a long road and took a lot of heart and dedication. I'm delighted for the whole team, whose passion and personality shine through in all the work."

The integrated campaign launched in late 2019 with a packaging takeover that incorporated staff CVs on the product labels. The packaging was supported by press executions comprising an open letter that challenged other employers to take a stand when it comes to hiring people with disabilities, as well as OOH executions that amplified the #StealOurStaff message.

In a twist on the traditional recruitment ad, the creative highlights BECO's talent alongside an invitation for these employees to be headhunted by other businesses. The campaign drove a 96% uplift in sales year over year for BECO products and 40+ brands got in touch to hire talent featured in the campaign.

The campaign case study can be viewed in full here.

This is the second Health and Wellness Cannes Lions Grand Prix for the TBWA\ collective in recent years. In 2018 TBWA\India's Blink to Speak won the Lions Health Grand Prix for Good, created for the Asha EK Hope Foundation.

About TBWA
TBWA is The Disruption® Company: the cultural engine for 21st-century business. Named one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company for the past three years, we create disruptive ideas that locate and involve brands in culture, giving them a larger share of the future. Our collective has 11,300 creative minds across 275 offices in 95 countries, and also includes brands such as Auditoire, Digital Arts Network (DAN), eg+ worldwide, GMR, The Integer Group, TBWA\Media Arts Lab, TBWA\WorldHealth and TRO. Global clients include adidas, Apple, Gatorade, Henkel, Hilton Hotels, McDonald's, Nissan and Singapore Airlines. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. TBWA is part of Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC).

favicon.png?sn=NY17618&sd=2021-06-21 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tbwalondon-wins-health--wellness-cannes-lions-grand-prix-for-becos-stealourstaff-campaign-301316598.html

SOURCE TBWA\Worldwide

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY17618&Transmission_Id=202106211405PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY17618&DateId=20210621
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment