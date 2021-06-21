Logo
USO Opens New Center in New London, Connecticut, with Support from Pratt & Whitney

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

The newly opened center is part of Pratt & Whitney's $1 million commitment to help expand the USO's footprint across the globe

PR Newswire

NEW LONDON, Conn., June 21, 2021

NEW LONDON, Conn., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Service Organizations (USO) announced the opening of a new USO center at the Naval Submarine Base in New London, Connecticut, which was built with the generous assistance of aerospace manufacturer Pratt & Whitney.

USO_Opens_New_Center_in_New_London_Connecticut.jpg

"The USO is thrilled to continue our partnership with Pratt & Whitney to provide service members and their families support throughout their military journey," said Lisa Anastasi, the USO's Chief Development and Marketing Officer. "The opening of the USO center in New London will help us reach more service members in the Northeast region of the United States and keep them connected to loved ones at home while being able to relax during their downtime."

The new center helps expand the USO's support to service members through on-base programs, career resources and a comfortable place to unwind.

"As a Connecticut resident, I'm proud to know that service members and their families in our state will be able to access additional resources and entertainment during their time in New London," said Ed Reilly, Chairman of the Board of Directors for New York Metro USO. "For more than 80 years, the USO has had a special way of making everyone in its vicinity – including the local community – feel welcome and supported."

This facility's construction is part of a larger partnership between the USO and Pratt & Whitney. In 2019, Pratt & Whitney pledged $1 million to help renovate the USO's Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) facility and build the recently completed USO center in New London. The company also committed to supporting the USO Pathfinder® Transition Program by joining its employer network and participating in employment readiness workshops designed to help the military community find employment and transition from military to civilian life.

"This is an exciting opening, not only for the USO, but for Pratt & Whitney," said Matthew F. Bromberg, president, Military Engines, Pratt & Whitney. "The USO Connecticut Center is a facility that will provide service members and their families needed resources as well as opportunities to connect and engage. As a company, we know it is critical to assist our service personnel every day, and this center located in our company's home state is one tangible way to show that support. We are proud to deepen our partnership with the USO and all the good work the organization does across many different areas."

The USO has more than 250 locations around the world for active-duty service members, reservists, National Guard members and military families to use during training, travel and deployment. Although many centers shifted their programming online during the pandemic, they continued to provide vital resources and entertainment to the military community.

Follow the USO on Facebook, TwitterandInstagram for updates and join the conversation using #MoreThanThanks on social media.

About the USO:
The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, we are united in our commitment to connect our service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort and support. The USO is a private nonprofit organization, not a government agency. Our programs, services and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, the support of our corporate partners and the dedication of our volunteers and staff. To join us in this important mission and learn more about the USO, please visit USO.orgor follow us on Facebook, Twitterand Instagram.

About Pratt & Whitney:
Pratt & Whitney, a unit of Raytheon Technologies (

NYSE:RTX, Financial), is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft and helicopter engines, and auxiliary power units. Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. Visit prattwhitney.com. To receive press releases and other news directly, please sign up here.

Media Contact:
Neil Ruggiero
[email protected]
619-886-4937

USO_Opens_New_Center_in_New_London_Connecticut_flags.jpg

USO_Opens_New_Center_in_New_London_Connecticut__ribbon.jpg

USO_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DC18062&sd=2021-06-21 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uso-opens-new-center-in-new-london-connecticut-with-support-from-pratt--whitney-301316642.html

SOURCE USO

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DC18062&Transmission_Id=202106211456PR_NEWS_USPR_____DC18062&DateId=20210621
