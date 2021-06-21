Tealwood Asset Management Inc Buys AMMO Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Corning Inc, Sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Unilever PLC,

New Purchases: POWW, USB, GLW, CMI, NTAP, UPS, STX, SWKS, SPGI, DECK, MMC, SHW, ETN,

POWW, USB, GLW, CMI, NTAP, UPS, STX, SWKS, SPGI, DECK, MMC, SHW, ETN, Added Positions: VRTX, ICLR, AWR, MSFT, HUM, NBIX, SBAC, NMIH, AQN, TFX, IAC, AVTR, BABA, SAIC, APAM, APO, FLT, G, STRA, REGN, NDAQ, MSEX, MAS, FFIV, FIS,

VRTX, ICLR, AWR, MSFT, HUM, NBIX, SBAC, NMIH, AQN, TFX, IAC, AVTR, BABA, SAIC, APAM, APO, FLT, G, STRA, REGN, NDAQ, MSEX, MAS, FFIV, FIS, Reduced Positions: CMCSA, ROST, JNJ, VZ, MRK, D, KMB, CSCO, ABT, NLOK, AVGO, CONE, EVRG, UNH, CCI, AZN, DLR, GRMN, MCD, LMT, ATVI, BX, QTS, MDT, AZO, ABBV, BJ, MTCH, RCM, BDX, VIAC, SYY, MDLZ, AEE, OTEX, ZNGA, TTWO, LRCX, GDDY, KEYS, AKAM, AAPL, NVR, GOOGL, SPY, COO, NEP, HOLX, VMW, AMAT, ZBRA, GPN, SIMO, SBUX,

CMCSA, ROST, JNJ, VZ, MRK, D, KMB, CSCO, ABT, NLOK, AVGO, CONE, EVRG, UNH, CCI, AZN, DLR, GRMN, MCD, LMT, ATVI, BX, QTS, MDT, AZO, ABBV, BJ, MTCH, RCM, BDX, VIAC, SYY, MDLZ, AEE, OTEX, ZNGA, TTWO, LRCX, GDDY, KEYS, AKAM, AAPL, NVR, GOOGL, SPY, COO, NEP, HOLX, VMW, AMAT, ZBRA, GPN, SIMO, SBUX, Sold Out: BMY, UL, BEAT, SWI,

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys AMMO Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Corning Inc, Cummins Inc, NetApp Inc, sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Unilever PLC, , Comcast Corp, Ross Stores Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Tealwood Asset Management Inc owns 127 stocks with a total value of $241 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

AMMO Inc (POWW) - 3,760,000 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. New Position R1 RCM Inc (RCM) - 159,126 shares, 1.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.64% Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 48,993 shares, 1.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.38% Garmin Ltd (GRMN) - 26,331 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.99% BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ) - 74,889 shares, 1.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.67%

Tealwood Asset Management Inc initiated holding in AMMO Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.44 and $9.61, with an estimated average price of $6.48. The stock is now traded at around $7.860100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.24%. The holding were 3,760,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $55.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 54,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.92 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.469900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 66,489 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc initiated holding in NetApp Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $74.75, with an estimated average price of $67.27. The stock is now traded at around $79.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 36,619 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78. The stock is now traded at around $203.164100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 15,519 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.37 and $275.99, with an estimated average price of $249.73. The stock is now traded at around $236.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 10,181 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 101.13%. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $188.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 12,138 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $71.46 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $71.95.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in SolarWinds Corp. The sale prices were between $14.43 and $17.63, with an estimated average price of $16.34.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in Comcast Corp by 44.03%. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $57.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. Tealwood Asset Management Inc still held 26,815 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in Ross Stores Inc by 41.66%. The sale prices were between $107.89 and $125.27, with an estimated average price of $118.59. The stock is now traded at around $119.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Tealwood Asset Management Inc still held 11,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.