Tealwood Asset Management Inc Buys AMMO Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Corning Inc, Sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Unilever PLC,

Author's Avatar
insider
Jun 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Tealwood Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys AMMO Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Corning Inc, Cummins Inc, NetApp Inc, sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Unilever PLC, , Comcast Corp, Ross Stores Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Tealwood Asset Management Inc owns 127 stocks with a total value of $241 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TEALWOOD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tealwood+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TEALWOOD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
  1. AMMO Inc (POWW) - 3,760,000 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. R1 RCM Inc (RCM) - 159,126 shares, 1.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.64%
  3. Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 48,993 shares, 1.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.38%
  4. Garmin Ltd (GRMN) - 26,331 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.99%
  5. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ) - 74,889 shares, 1.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.67%
New Purchase: AMMO Inc (POWW)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc initiated holding in AMMO Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.44 and $9.61, with an estimated average price of $6.48. The stock is now traded at around $7.860100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.24%. The holding were 3,760,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $55.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 54,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Corning Inc (GLW)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.92 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.469900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 66,489 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NetApp Inc (NTAP)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc initiated holding in NetApp Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $74.75, with an estimated average price of $67.27. The stock is now traded at around $79.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 36,619 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78. The stock is now traded at around $203.164100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 15,519 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cummins Inc (CMI)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.37 and $275.99, with an estimated average price of $249.73. The stock is now traded at around $236.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 10,181 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 101.13%. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $188.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 12,138 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18.

Sold Out: Unilever PLC (UL)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58.

Sold Out: (BEAT)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $71.46 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $71.95.

Sold Out: SolarWinds Corp (SWI)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in SolarWinds Corp. The sale prices were between $14.43 and $17.63, with an estimated average price of $16.34.

Reduced: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in Comcast Corp by 44.03%. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $57.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. Tealwood Asset Management Inc still held 26,815 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in Ross Stores Inc by 41.66%. The sale prices were between $107.89 and $125.27, with an estimated average price of $118.59. The stock is now traded at around $119.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Tealwood Asset Management Inc still held 11,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.



