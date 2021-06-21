Wealthsource Partners, Llc Buys SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares M

- New Purchases: SPAB, EFV, FALN, FTSM, IYE, FEX, FYX, EMLP, EUSB, AGGY, PRF, PRFZ, SHM, ILTB, ESML, FEMS, DGRO, PDN, FDT, DVN, ARKK, ICSH, PXF, PXH, ARKW, LQDH, IDEV, MEAR, LIT, EUFN, JKH, FXR, FIXD, IWC, RBLX, CVS, SHV, RYT, EPD, GPS, KRE, CDNS, LUMN, GLW, EOG, IYM, MCHP, ORLY, PNC, PKG, PETS, SWN, MOS, PGX, KWEB, SSO, ABMD, VEU, O, AMD, CE, CAR, C, COP, CYBE, ETN, PENN, FEM, WPM, SPTN, CEF, IQV, QSR, EWY, FDN, ZOM, HYMC, BIOL,
- Added Positions: GOVT, SPSB, IJR, MTUM, JPST, TFI, TGT, AAPL, ESGU, TLT, IXN, IVV, TIP, HON, MSFT, ESGD, GLD, IVW, IGIB, LMBS, VEA, ABT, MA, AGZ, SUSB, VIG, VYM, T, WMT, GOOG, QQQ, SCHO, SUB, USHY, VWO, MO, BRK.B, COST, GOOGL, VZ, TSLA, VTI, XLU, ADP, CSCO, JPM, LOW, MU, BABA, BSCM, CMF, FLOT, SPLG, SPTS, SPY, AXP, KO, INTC, LMT, ORCL, PEP, PFE, BKNG, PG, SBUX, UNP, UNH, DIS, WFC, V, CHTR, FB, SHOP, ACWI, MINT, SHY, MMM, BMY, FIS, CVX, CL, CMCSA, DUK, NEE, FDX, HD, JNJ, MDLZ, MCD, MRK, MCO, NVDA, NFLX, QCOM, CRM, SRE, TJX, TXN, UPS, WM, TMUS, AWK, ZG, PANW, ABBV, FWONA, TWTR, PYPL, UPWK, BILL, DVY, FIVG, GSY, IAU, IEMG, IYW, NEAR, PSK, VB, VNLA, VUG, ATVI, APD, ALL, AMT, AMAT, BLK, CNQ, CAT, DHR, DE, DEO, LLY, EXC, GE, GSK, GS, IDXX, INFY, VTRS, NEM, NKE, PPL, SJT, TTWO, TMO, RTX, XEL, TDG, KYN, HTGC, DFS, LULU, MELI, TAL, OMF, QRVO, TEAM, IIPR, KRP, PDD, BSCL, DOG, EEM, FTEC, GDXJ, IQLT, ISTB, IVE, IWF, PFF, SCHA, SCHP, VGT, XLB, XLK, XLV, XLY,
- Reduced Positions: LQD, SHYG, USMV, MBB, IEFA, SCHX, IHI, SPIB, ESGE, SPTL, IEF, EFG, QUAL, KDP, DSI, MUB, BSV, VOT, BNDX, SJNK, AMZN, KFY, VIAC, IDV, IWN, AGG, SGDM, VBK, XLE, GILD, LNC, MDT, OKE, SO, IBKR, BX, EWC, FXO, GDX, IEI, XLF, ADBE, WLL, EBAY, BGCP, INBK, PM, PSX, AIA, IGSB, DVYE, EFA, HDV, IJT, ITB, IYG, SCHR, SPEM, USIG, VBR, VCSH, VNQ, VOO, EA, EFX, F, GRMN, IBM, INTU, SPGI, MS, NVS, PAYX, RDS.A, SLB, UNM, WBA, WWE, HYT, WU, AVGO, NWS, NWSA, TMX, FOXA, ALC, CTVA, IAA, BIPC, BIV, BND, ENZL, IJH, IJK, ITA, IWM, IXJ, IYF, NOBL, SIZE, SUSC, XLI,
- Sold Out: PSI, VHT, SPYG, SMH, IAK, MXIM, XRT, QID, MBG, EES, HYLB, FLO, IMKTA, PHYS, BSJL, TWM, AEP, SPLK, OMC, FLEX, SQ, EL, BRY, QEP,
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 859,358 shares, 8.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.36%
- iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 814,432 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.12%
- BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 2,148,277 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.99%
- SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 1,302,248 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 1,167,143 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.79%
Wealthsource Partners, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.47 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $30.06. The stock is now traded at around $29.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 1,302,248 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
Wealthsource Partners, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 599,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)
Wealthsource Partners, Llc initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.49 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $28.99. The stock is now traded at around $29.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 431,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)
Wealthsource Partners, Llc initiated holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.9 and $59.95, with an estimated average price of $59.92. The stock is now traded at around $59.958400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 147,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)
Wealthsource Partners, Llc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.34, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $29.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 323,887 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FIRST TR LARGE CAP (FEX)
Wealthsource Partners, Llc initiated holding in FIRST TR LARGE CAP. The purchase prices were between $72.25 and $80.72, with an estimated average price of $77.61. The stock is now traded at around $84.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 81,819 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
Wealthsource Partners, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 28.99%. The purchase prices were between $26.08 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.66. The stock is now traded at around $26.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 2,148,277 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)
Wealthsource Partners, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.79%. The purchase prices were between $31.14 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $31.23. The stock is now traded at around $31.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 1,167,143 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Wealthsource Partners, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.98%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $111.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 192,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
Wealthsource Partners, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 137.16%. The purchase prices were between $149.8 and $177.8, with an estimated average price of $165.12. The stock is now traded at around $167.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 62,461 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Wealthsource Partners, Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.28%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 128,993 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (TFI)
Wealthsource Partners, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1175.57%. The purchase prices were between $51.11 and $52.34, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $52.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 49,505 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI)
Wealthsource Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF. The sale prices were between $104.92 and $128.47, with an estimated average price of $116.88.Sold Out: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)
Wealthsource Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The sale prices were between $217.6 and $236.12, with an estimated average price of $228.75.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)
Wealthsource Partners, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $53.12 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $55.92.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
Wealthsource Partners, Llc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The sale prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK)
Wealthsource Partners, Llc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF. The sale prices were between $64.77 and $75.99, with an estimated average price of $70.57.Sold Out: Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM)
Wealthsource Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. The sale prices were between $85.03 and $98.15, with an estimated average price of $91.78.Reduced: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Wealthsource Partners, Llc reduced to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 88.73%. The sale prices were between $127.94 and $136.35, with an estimated average price of $132.27. The stock is now traded at around $133.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.19%. Wealthsource Partners, Llc still held 16,458 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)
Wealthsource Partners, Llc reduced to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 67.46%. The sale prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $45.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.71%. Wealthsource Partners, Llc still held 147,971 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Wealthsource Partners, Llc reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 60.07%. The sale prices were between $64.73 and $69.68, with an estimated average price of $67.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.729900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.05%. Wealthsource Partners, Llc still held 83,967 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
Wealthsource Partners, Llc reduced to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 47.72%. The sale prices were between $107.97 and $109.68, with an estimated average price of $108.99. The stock is now traded at around $108.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1%. Wealthsource Partners, Llc still held 80,778 shares as of 2021-03-31.
