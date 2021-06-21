Wealthsource Partners, Llc Buys SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares M

New Purchases: SPAB, EFV, FALN, FTSM, IYE, FEX, FYX, EMLP, EUSB, AGGY, PRF, PRFZ, SHM, ILTB, ESML, FEMS, DGRO, PDN, FDT, DVN, ARKK, ICSH, PXF, PXH, ARKW, LQDH, IDEV, MEAR, LIT, EUFN, JKH, FXR, FIXD, IWC, RBLX, CVS, SHV, RYT, EPD, GPS, KRE, CDNS, LUMN, GLW, EOG, IYM, MCHP, ORLY, PNC, PKG, PETS, SWN, MOS, PGX, KWEB, SSO, ABMD, VEU, O, AMD, CE, CAR, C, COP, CYBE, ETN, PENN, FEM, WPM, SPTN, CEF, IQV, QSR, EWY, FDN, ZOM, HYMC, BIOL,

LQD, SHYG, USMV, MBB, IEFA, SCHX, IHI, SPIB, ESGE, SPTL, IEF, EFG, QUAL, KDP, DSI, MUB, BSV, VOT, BNDX, SJNK, AMZN, KFY, VIAC, IDV, IWN, AGG, SGDM, VBK, XLE, GILD, LNC, MDT, OKE, SO, IBKR, BX, EWC, FXO, GDX, IEI, XLF, ADBE, WLL, EBAY, BGCP, INBK, PM, PSX, AIA, IGSB, DVYE, EFA, HDV, IJT, ITB, IYG, SCHR, SPEM, USIG, VBR, VCSH, VNQ, VOO, EA, EFX, F, GRMN, IBM, INTU, SPGI, MS, NVS, PAYX, RDS.A, SLB, UNM, WBA, WWE, HYT, WU, AVGO, NWS, NWSA, TMX, FOXA, ALC, CTVA, IAA, BIPC, BIV, BND, ENZL, IJH, IJK, ITA, IWM, IXJ, IYF, NOBL, SIZE, SUSC, XLI, Sold Out: PSI, VHT, SPYG, SMH, IAK, MXIM, XRT, QID, MBG, EES, HYLB, FLO, IMKTA, PHYS, BSJL, TWM, AEP, SPLK, OMC, FLEX, SQ, EL, BRY, QEP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares MBS ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealthsource Partners, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Wealthsource Partners, Llc owns 415 stocks with a total value of $980 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 859,358 shares, 8.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.36% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 814,432 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.12% BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 2,148,277 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.99% SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 1,302,248 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 1,167,143 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.79%

Wealthsource Partners, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.47 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $30.06. The stock is now traded at around $29.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 1,302,248 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealthsource Partners, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 599,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealthsource Partners, Llc initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.49 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $28.99. The stock is now traded at around $29.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 431,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealthsource Partners, Llc initiated holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.9 and $59.95, with an estimated average price of $59.92. The stock is now traded at around $59.958400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 147,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealthsource Partners, Llc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.34, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $29.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 323,887 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealthsource Partners, Llc initiated holding in FIRST TR LARGE CAP. The purchase prices were between $72.25 and $80.72, with an estimated average price of $77.61. The stock is now traded at around $84.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 81,819 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealthsource Partners, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 28.99%. The purchase prices were between $26.08 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.66. The stock is now traded at around $26.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 2,148,277 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealthsource Partners, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.79%. The purchase prices were between $31.14 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $31.23. The stock is now traded at around $31.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 1,167,143 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealthsource Partners, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.98%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $111.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 192,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealthsource Partners, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 137.16%. The purchase prices were between $149.8 and $177.8, with an estimated average price of $165.12. The stock is now traded at around $167.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 62,461 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealthsource Partners, Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.28%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 128,993 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealthsource Partners, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1175.57%. The purchase prices were between $51.11 and $52.34, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $52.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 49,505 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealthsource Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF. The sale prices were between $104.92 and $128.47, with an estimated average price of $116.88.

Wealthsource Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The sale prices were between $217.6 and $236.12, with an estimated average price of $228.75.

Wealthsource Partners, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $53.12 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $55.92.

Wealthsource Partners, Llc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The sale prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93.

Wealthsource Partners, Llc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF. The sale prices were between $64.77 and $75.99, with an estimated average price of $70.57.

Wealthsource Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. The sale prices were between $85.03 and $98.15, with an estimated average price of $91.78.

Wealthsource Partners, Llc reduced to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 88.73%. The sale prices were between $127.94 and $136.35, with an estimated average price of $132.27. The stock is now traded at around $133.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.19%. Wealthsource Partners, Llc still held 16,458 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealthsource Partners, Llc reduced to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 67.46%. The sale prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $45.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.71%. Wealthsource Partners, Llc still held 147,971 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealthsource Partners, Llc reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 60.07%. The sale prices were between $64.73 and $69.68, with an estimated average price of $67.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.729900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.05%. Wealthsource Partners, Llc still held 83,967 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealthsource Partners, Llc reduced to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 47.72%. The sale prices were between $107.97 and $109.68, with an estimated average price of $108.99. The stock is now traded at around $108.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1%. Wealthsource Partners, Llc still held 80,778 shares as of 2021-03-31.