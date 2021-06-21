IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC Buys Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund, Sells First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund, First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund, Vangua

New Purchases: GBIL, XLE, FXD, XLC, VOX, PIN, CHIQ, EBAY, AVGO, AES, BIL, AMP, NXPI, DCP, EPD, KMI, WMB, T, FAN, ITOT, VO, LDI, SIGI, AEP, GSLC, XEL, AVNS, ACLS, VHT, SYNL, SHLS, CMS, COF, D, PEG, NRC, NGG, MNST, LUMN, EVRG, KFRC, IEMG, QUAL, FHLC, PDBC, GHVI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Vanguard Communication Services ETF, sells First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund, First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund, Vanguard Financials ETF, First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund, iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q1, IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC owns 276 stocks with a total value of $157 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 46,492 shares, 11.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.16% Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) - 211,477 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.66% Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) - 96,321 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. New Position The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 173,538 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. New Position First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (FXD) - 134,325 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. New Position

IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.12 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.13. The stock is now traded at around $100.109900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.13%. The holding were 96,321 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $54.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.41%. The holding were 173,538 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $61.01, with an estimated average price of $56.17. The stock is now traded at around $59.008400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.97%. The holding were 134,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04. The stock is now traded at around $79.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.77%. The holding were 102,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $117.54 and $135.01, with an estimated average price of $127.24. The stock is now traded at around $140.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.39%. The holding were 53,179 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Invesco India ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.69 and $25.32, with an estimated average price of $24.3. The stock is now traded at around $25.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 222,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Brown & Brown Inc by 48.34%. The purchase prices were between $42.96 and $48.02, with an estimated average price of $45.88. The stock is now traded at around $52.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 78,483 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 79.49%. The purchase prices were between $6.1 and $8.58, with an estimated average price of $7.29. The stock is now traded at around $11.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 17,186 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 27.71%. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $114.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 894 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 141.30%. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11. The stock is now traded at around $371.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 111 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Hamilton Lane Inc by 31.03%. The purchase prices were between $75.37 and $96.45, with an estimated average price of $84.56. The stock is now traded at around $90.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 76 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32.00%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $227.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 33 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9.

IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13.

IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Group 1 Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $124.44 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $152.58.

IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Public Storage. The sale prices were between $213.82 and $247.99, with an estimated average price of $232.87.

IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Aflac Inc. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $47.96.

IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Campbell Soup Co. The sale prices were between $45.43 and $52.71, with an estimated average price of $47.62.