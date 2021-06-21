IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC Buys Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund, Sells First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund, First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund, Vangua

- New Purchases: GBIL, XLE, FXD, XLC, VOX, PIN, CHIQ, EBAY, AVGO, AES, BIL, AMP, NXPI, DCP, EPD, KMI, WMB, T, FAN, ITOT, VO, LDI, SIGI, AEP, GSLC, XEL, AVNS, ACLS, VHT, SYNL, SHLS, CMS, COF, D, PEG, NRC, NGG, MNST, LUMN, EVRG, KFRC, IEMG, QUAL, FHLC, PDBC, GHVI,
- Added Positions: BRO, SPY, SBUX, ADM, AMZN, HACK, EMN, GSY, ET, TSM, ZM, RF, APAM, WABC, VTRS, TSLA, BKEP, CVS, SSD, ENV, HURN, QLYS, PSX, MNRO, MLAB, KNSL, IWM, HLNE, ICUI,
- Reduced Positions: FXO, FXH, VFH, FXZ, IMTM, AOM, LFUS, GOOGL, ABT, NFLX, EXPE, GOOG, INTU, JPM, MSFT, IEI, IPAR, IART, CLGX, MANH, COLM, PNFP, O, SBH, BECN,
- Sold Out: BIDU, NEE, GPI, AFL, PSA, CPB, CASY, IWB, MTCH, ES, FHN, POOL, SCHA, SCHF,
These are the top 5 holdings of IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 46,492 shares, 11.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.16%
- Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) - 211,477 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.66%
- Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) - 96,321 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. New Position
- The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 173,538 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. New Position
- First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (FXD) - 134,325 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. New Position
IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.12 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.13. The stock is now traded at around $100.109900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.13%. The holding were 96,321 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $54.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.41%. The holding were 173,538 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (FXD)
IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $61.01, with an estimated average price of $56.17. The stock is now traded at around $59.008400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.97%. The holding were 134,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)
IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04. The stock is now traded at around $79.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.77%. The holding were 102,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX)
IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $117.54 and $135.01, with an estimated average price of $127.24. The stock is now traded at around $140.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.39%. The holding were 53,179 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco India ETF (PIN)
IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Invesco India ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.69 and $25.32, with an estimated average price of $24.3. The stock is now traded at around $25.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 222,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Brown & Brown Inc (BRO)
IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Brown & Brown Inc by 48.34%. The purchase prices were between $42.96 and $48.02, with an estimated average price of $45.88. The stock is now traded at around $52.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 78,483 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Energy Transfer LP (ET)
IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 79.49%. The purchase prices were between $6.1 and $8.58, with an estimated average price of $7.29. The stock is now traded at around $11.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 17,186 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 27.71%. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $114.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 894 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 141.30%. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11. The stock is now traded at around $371.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 111 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Hamilton Lane Inc (HLNE)
IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Hamilton Lane Inc by 31.03%. The purchase prices were between $75.37 and $96.45, with an estimated average price of $84.56. The stock is now traded at around $90.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 76 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32.00%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $227.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 33 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9.Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13.Sold Out: Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI)
IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Group 1 Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $124.44 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $152.58.Sold Out: Public Storage (PSA)
IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Public Storage. The sale prices were between $213.82 and $247.99, with an estimated average price of $232.87.Sold Out: Aflac Inc (AFL)
IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Aflac Inc. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $47.96.Sold Out: Campbell Soup Co (CPB)
IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Campbell Soup Co. The sale prices were between $45.43 and $52.71, with an estimated average price of $47.62.
