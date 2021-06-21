Logo
5 Bargain Stocks Paying High Dividend Yields

VICI Properties tops the list

Author's Avatar
Tiziano Frateschi
Jun 21, 2021

Summary

  • Yield rates are higher than 2% for these companies.
Article's Main Image

As of June 21, the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, found that the following companies have low price-earnings ratios and high dividend yields.

VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc.'s (

VICI, Financial) dividend yield is 4.12% and the payout ratio is 0.56%. Shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a price-book ratio of 1.76. The company's average yield was 4.77% over the past 10 years.

1407063557174026240.png

The share price has risen 48% over the past 12 months and is now 5.50% below the 52-week high and 63.12% above the 52-week low.

The real estate investment trust has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 13.21% and return on assets of 7.21% are outperforming 88% of companies in the REITs industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.05 is below the industry median of 0.08.

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss is the company's largest guru shareholder with 0.63% of outstanding shares, followed by George Soros (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.61% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.21%.

UBS Group

UBS Group AG's (

UBS, Financial) dividend yield is 2.41% and the payout ratio is 0.40%. Shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a price-book ratio of 0.94. The company's average yield was 2.41% over the past 10 years.

1407063674429988864.png

The stock has climbed 46.71% over the past 12 months and is now 1.28% below the 52-week high and 27.03% above the 52-week low.

The wealth manager has a market cap of $55 billion and a GuruFocus profitability rating of 4 out of 10. While the ROE of 11.51% is outperforming 72% of competitors, ROA of 0.62% is underperforming 63% of companies in the banks industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.74 is below the industry median of 1.98.

With 0.29% of outstanding shares, the T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by

Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.41% and Michael Price (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.31%.

Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy's (

SRE, Financial) dividend yield is 3.03% with a payout ratio of 0.59%. Shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a price-book ratio of 1.85. The company's average yield was 2.96% over the past 10 years.

1407063789861429248.png

Shares have climbed 14.01% over the last 12 months and are now 4.94% below the 52-week high and 22.83% above the 52-week low.

The utility company has a GuruFocus profitability rank of 7 out of 10. The ROE of 16.95% and ROA of 5.96% are outperforming 77% of competitors in the utilities, regulated industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.03.

The T. Rowe Price Equity Income Fund is the company's largest guru shareholder with 0.67% of outstanding shares, followed by Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.13% and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.10%.

Bunge

The dividend yield of Bunge Ltd. (

BG, Financial) is 2.57% with a payout ratio of 0.14%. Shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a price-book ratio of 1.83. The company's average yield was 2.06% over the past 10 years.

1407063925731713024.png

The stock's value has doubled over the past 12 months and shares are now trading 14.13% below the 52-week high and 108.75% above the 52-week low.

With a market cap of $11 billion, the agrobusiness and food company has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 5 out of 10. The ROE of 38.43% and ROA of 10.18% are outperforming 84% of companies in the consumer packaged goods industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.07.

With 0.46% of outstanding shares, the

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.41% and Price with 0.31%.

Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp.'s (

LMT, Financial) dividend yield is 2.65% and the payout ratio is 0.40%. Shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a price-book ratio of 16.70. The company's average yield was 2.85% over the past 10 years.

1407064059123163136.png

Shares have increased 2.91% over the past 12 months and are currently trading 4.36% below the 52-week high and 20.33% above the 52-week low.

The aerospace and defense company has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 8 out of 10. The ROE of 142% and ROA of 13.81% are outperforming 91% of competitors in the aerospace and defense industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.24 is below the industry median of 0.62.

Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies is the company's largest guru shareholder with 0.20% of outstanding shares, followed by the Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.14% and Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.10%.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
