Toll Brothers in Partnership with Loudoun Freedom Center Announces New Development Plans for Mercer Crossing

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 21, 2021
Plans Include Additional Land Dedicated for Loudoun Freedom Center to Expand Facilities and Build Freedom Trail Museum

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, and the Loudoun Freedom Center today announced plans for the 108-acre Mercer Crossing development located at Route 7 and Belmont Ridge Road in Ashburn, Loudoun County, Va. The plans, which have been submitted to Loudoun County for review, include four acres of additional land to be donated by Toll Brothers to the Loudoun Freedom Center for the build out of its facilities.

The Loudoun Freedom Center, founded by Pastor Michelle Thomas, is a nonprofit organization that aims to eliminate injustice and promote understanding and reconciliation through research and historical preservation. Toll Brothers previously conveyed 2.75 acres of land now known as the historic African American Burial Ground for the Enslaved at Belmont to the Loudoun Freedom Center in 2017. The additional donation of four acres of land adjacent to the current site will allow the Center to expand its facilities and educational experiences to the public.

“We are excited to partner with Toll Brothers to help us realize our vision for this important historical site,” said Pastor Michelle. “With this Toll Brothers donation of additional land to expand our operations, the Loudoun Freedom Center will be able to not only preserve our history, but to share our story and educate others in our community for generations to come.”

Mercer Crossing will be a mixed-use development including a diverse range of residential, retail, civic, and public open space. The residential component will include townhomes, an array of multifamily offerings, and active adult residences to deliver an innovative continuum of housing choices to assist with the unmet housing needs of the County. A portion of the homes will also be designated as affordable housing. Plans for the property include the preservation of trees and multiple streams running through the property. A large, centrally-located park and shared use trails open to the public will provide extensive open space. In addition, the construction of Russell Branch Parkway will provide for the long-awaited connection of Belmont Ridge Road to Claiborne Parkway, easing traffic on surrounding streets such as Route 7.

“The initial plans for the Toll Brothers Mercer Crossing development incorporating a vital and unique cultural feature reflecting a largely untold chapter of Loudoun County history are innovative and exciting,” said Mike Turner, Loudoun County District Supervisor for the Ashburn District. “The extensive shared-use path network and robust affordable and workforce housing included in the project are especially important and prove once again why Toll Brothers is such a strong community partner.”

The Mercer Crossing development is named for Margaret Mercer (1791-1846), an abolitionist and educator who purchased the property in 1836. She commissioned the construction of Belmont Chapel, “where African Americans were educated alongside whites,” according to the historical marker on the site, and is best known for “advocating the liberation of enslaved African Americans.”

The Mercer Crossing development plans are contingent upon the successful rezoning of the property and such necessary approvals from the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors.

“We will be honored to include this donation of land to the Loudoun Freedom Center as part of our plans for this incredible development,” said Eric Anderson, Division President of Toll Brothers in the Washington, D.C. metro area. “Mercer Crossing will provide much needed housing, retail and open space for the community, while preserving and enhancing the important history of this land in partnership with Pastor Michelle and the Loudoun Freedom Center.”

Andrea Meck
Toll Brothers 
215-938-8169
[email protected]

