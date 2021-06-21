Dream Industrial REIT Announces June 2021 Monthly Distribution

DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT (TSX: DIR.UN) (the “Trust”) announced today its June 2021 monthly distribution in the amount of 5.833 cents per Unit (70 cents annualized). The June distribution will be payable on July 15, 2021 to unitholders of record as at June 30, 2021.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at March 31, 2021, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 186 industrial assets (280 properties) comprising approximately 28.8 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets. Dream Industrial REIT’s objective is to continue to grow and upgrade the quality of its portfolio and to provide attractive overall returns to its unitholders. For more information, please visit our website at www.dreamindustrialreit.ca.

