Taiwan Liposome Co Stock Is Estimated To Be Modestly Overvalued

The stock of Taiwan Liposome Co (NAS:TLC, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $6.53 per share and the market cap of $274.8 million, Taiwan Liposome Co stock gives every indication of being modestly overvalued. GF Value for Taiwan Liposome Co is shown in the chart below.

Because Taiwan Liposome Co is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 13.2% over the past five years.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company’s financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Taiwan Liposome Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 10000.00, which which ranks better than 100% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. The overall financial strength of Taiwan Liposome Co is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Taiwan Liposome Co is poor. This is the debt and cash of Taiwan Liposome Co over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Taiwan Liposome Co has been profitable 0 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $4.4 million and loss of $0.828 a share. Its operating margin is -773.39%, which ranks worse than 69% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. Overall, the profitability of Taiwan Liposome Co is ranked 2 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Taiwan Liposome Co over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company’s stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Taiwan Liposome Co is 13.2%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Biotechnology industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 7.7%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Biotechnology industry.

One can also evaluate a company’s profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Taiwan Liposome Co’s ROIC is -156.06 while its WACC came in at 7.60. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Taiwan Liposome Co is shown below:

In conclusion, the stock of Taiwan Liposome Co (NAS:TLC, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Biotechnology industry. To learn more about Taiwan Liposome Co stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

