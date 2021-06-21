Diamondback Energy, Inc. Fully Redeemed $191 Million of 4.625% Senior Notes Due 2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Diamondback Energy, Inc. Fully Redeemed $191 Million of 4.625% Senior Notes Due 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

MIDLAND, Texas, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamondback Energy, Inc. ( FANG) (“Diamondback” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company fully redeemed the $191 million aggregate principal amount of outstanding legacy 4.625% Senior Notes Due 2021 of Energen Corporation, a subsidiary of the Company. The repayment of these notes will reduce cash interest expense by approximately $9 million annually.

"By using internally generated cash flow as well as proceeds from our previously announced Permian non-core asset sales to retire this tranche of bonds, we reduced our absolute debt load, decreased our interest expense and strengthened our balance sheet," stated Travis Stice, Chief Executive Officer of Diamondback. "We expect to use additional internally generated free cash flow as well as proceeds from our pending Williston Basin divestiture to further reduce our callable debt in the second half of this year.”

About Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Diamondback is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit www.diamondbackenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than historical facts, that address activities that Diamondback assumes, plans, expects, believes, intends or anticipates (and other similar expressions) will, should or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events, including the current adverse industry and macroeconomic conditions, commodity price volatility, production levels, the impact of the recent presidential and congressional elections on energy and environmental policies and regulations, any other potential regulatory actions (including those that may impose production limits in the Permian Basin), the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, acquisitions and sales of assets, including the recently completed Guidon and QEP acquisitions and the anticipated synergies and costs savings from those transactions, as well as the pending Williston Basin divestiture, future dividends, production, drilling and capital expenditure plans, severe weather conditions, impact of impairment charges and effects of hedging arrangements. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the results to differ materially from those expected by the management of Diamondback. Information concerning these risks and other factors can be found in Diamondback’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K, which can be obtained free of charge on the SEC’s web site at http://www.sec.gov. Diamondback undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Investor Contact:
Adam Lawlis
+1 432.221.7467
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODI1NzkwMSM0MjUyMzQ4IzIwMDkyMjU=
f86d2ae8-5742-4364-8e66-b782536f7c6b
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment