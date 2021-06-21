Logo
Ping Identity Announces Enhanced PingOne Cloud Platform and Dynamic Authorization Solution at Identiverse 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Ping+Identity (NYSE: PING), the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise, announced two major enhancements to enable secure and seamless digital experiences for employees and customers. The PingOne Cloud Platform now delivers the entire Ping Identity portfolio from a unified cloud admin and solves both workforce and customer identity use cases. Additionally, PingAuthorize enables enterprises with dynamic authorization and attribute-based access control (ABAC) giving them a central place to authorize sensitive transactions and data to comply with privacy regulations, reduce fraud, and increase agility.

“Companies need to deliver exceptional customer experiences while strengthening identity security,” said Andre Durand, CEO and founder, Ping Identity. “They also need to optimize the productivity and agility of their work experience. The PingOne Cloud Platform is designed to help companies optimize both security and convenience simultaneously, in an easy and streamlined way that meets their unique needs.”

Details on the enhancements debuting from Ping Identity at Identiverse 2021 include:

PingOne Cloud Platform

The new PingOne+Cloud+Platform gives companies a single point from which to manage every Ping Identity product and service in their security arsenal. Ping Identity updated and unified its entire proven portfolio and innovative services in the cloud and solves enterprise challenges around workforce and customer identity.

  • PingOne for Customers enables companies to simplify the lives of users with SSO, multi-factor authentication, and other identity services that deliver extraordinary customer experiences, while significantly improving security.
  • PingOne for Workforce connects any employee, contractor or partner to the resources they need. It enables companies to adopt cloud identity quickly and easily through a central authentication authority in the cloud that delivers one-click, single sign-on (SSO) access to any user. PingOne for Workforce is ideal for companies seeking to reduce worker password fatigue and the risks, like stolen credentials, that comes with it.

PingAuthorize

Ping Identity has leveraged the acquisition of Symphonic to enhance its fine-grained authorization solution. Formerly PingDataGovernance, PingAuthorize allows enterprises centralized authorization so they can mitigate fraud, comply with privacy regulations, and increase agility. This acquisition and solution enhancement makes the PingOne Cloud Platform the industry’s first identity platform to offer a robust, dynamic authorization solution.

The technology is able to recognize the context of a transaction to determine whether access should be permitted. Dynamic authorization assembles and evaluates data attributes from anywhere in the enterprise at the time of the transaction, and conditionally authorizes access to the data or services in real time. It is designed for healthcare, banking, retail, education and any other enterprise that needs to protect their users’ or customers’ personal data while also authorizing sensitive transactions or data access.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity delivers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise. We enable companies to achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The PingOne Cloud Platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications across the hybrid enterprise. Over 60% of the Fortune 100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards, and partnerships with companies including Microsoft and Amazon. We provide flexible identity solutions that accelerate digital business initiatives, delight customers, and secure the enterprise through multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory, and data governance capabilities. For more information, please visit www.pingidentity.com.

Follow Us on Twitter: %40PingIdentity+%0A
Join us on LinkedIn: Ping+Identity+%0A
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel: PingIdentityTV+%0A
Like Us on Facebook: PingIdentityPage

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210621005720/en/

