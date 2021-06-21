The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Athira Pharma, Inc. (ATHA) on Behalf of Investors

The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces an investigation of Athira Pharma, Inc. (“Athira” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ATHA) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On June 17, 2021, after the market closed, Athira announced that it had placed its president and Chief Executive Officer, Leen Kawas, on leave pending a review of actions stemming from doctoral research Dr. Kawas conducted while at Washington State University. According to media reports, the investigation concerned scientific papers Dr. Kawas had authored in which multiple images appeared to have been manipulated.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $7.09, or approximately 39%, to close at $11.15 per share on June 18, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

