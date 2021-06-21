Kathy Krenger to Join Kraft Heinz as Chief Communications Officer; Michael Mullen to Retire

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Kathy Krenger to Join Kraft Heinz as Chief Communications Officer; Michael Mullen to Retire

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) today announced that Kathy Krenger is joining the company as its new Chief Communications Officer. Currently Senior Vice President, Global Communications, for Hyatt Hotels Corporation, she will begin her new role on July 21, reporting directly to CEO Miguel Patricio. Michael Mullen, Head of Global Communications and Corporate Affairs at Kraft Heinz, has decided to retire after 23 distinguished years with the company, effective Aug. 15.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210621005775/en/

KathyKrengerHeadshot_for_Kraft_Heinz_June_21_2021.jpg

Kathy Krenger is joining Kraft Heinz as its new Chief Communications Officer. She will begin her new role on July 21, reporting directly to CEO Miguel Patricio. (Photo: Business Wire)

Krenger brings more than 25 years of corporate and agency experience as a Communications leader to her new role. At Hyatt, she led corporate, internal, brand and field communications for the company and more than 1,000 hotels worldwide. During her years at Edelman, she supported clients across travel and tourism, consumer packaged goods, and retail, with a concentration in food and beverage. While there, she created two crisis communications marketing agencies to provide global clients including Kellogg's, Nestlé, the Florida Department of Citrus, Campari America brands, Darden Restaurants, Jim Beam brands, and Unilever with deeper expertise in the unique food and beverage industry. At Burson-Marsteller, she led the global McDonald's Corp. account, including the brand’s Olympic sponsorship, as well as Kellogg's, Six Flags, and Ticketmaster.

“I am excited to welcome Kathy Krenger to the Kraft Heinz team,” said CEO Miguel Patricio. “She’s an award-winning communicator and storyteller who brings a wealth of experience to the Kraft Heinz table. Kathy is a strategic thinker who is joining us with decades of expertise across a wide range of industries – including the CPG, retail and food and beverage space. And I am thrilled to know that Kathy is personally passionate about food. We look forward to her helping us live and communicate our Purpose, Let’s Make Life Delicious.

Mullen has had an accomplished and exciting career at Kraft Heinz, first joining H.J. Heinz Company in 1998. He has served as the Company’s primary media spokesperson for the past two decades and led both internal and external Global communications.

“I want to personally thank Michael for the many significant contributions he made to Kraft Heinz – both before and during my tenure as CEO,” said Patricio. “He has been an invaluable partner to me and the rest of my senior Leadership Team. Michael is a respected and tireless leader who always put the Company first. We wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement and much happiness as he steps into this next stage of his life.”

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let’s Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2020 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we’re dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210621005775r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210621005775/en/

0 / 5 (0 votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment