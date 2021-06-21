Safehold to Present at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) announced today that Jason Fooks, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations & Marketing, will present at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 8:30am ET.

Safehold’s remarks will be broadcast live and the link to the broadcast, along with the accompanying investor presentation, can be accessed by all interested parties through Safehold’s website, www.safeholdinc.com, in the “Investors” section.

About Safehold:

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and is managed by its largest shareholder, iStar Inc., seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders. Additional information on Safehold is available on its website at www.safeholdinc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210621005647/en/