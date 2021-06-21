Logo
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 21, 2021

NEW YORK, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of May 31,2021.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.






Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %

1) Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metropolitan Transportation Authority Ded Tax) Series 2016A 5.25%, 11/15/35

2.48%

2) State of Connecticut Special Tax Revenue Series 2012 5.00%, 1/01/29

2.12%

3) Central Plains Energy Project (Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)) Series 2017A 5.00%, 9/01/42

2.11%

4) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL Series 2018 5.00%, 2/01/46

1.76%

5) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority(CHF - Wilmington LLC) AGM 5.00%, 7/01/58

1.67%

6) Detroit Downtown Development Authority AGM Series 2018A 5.00%, 7/01/48

1.60%

7) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue Series 2013B 5.00%, 7/01/30

1.57%

8) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp./NJ Series 2018A 5.00%, 6/01/46

1.53%

9) Metropolitan Pier & Exposition Authority 5.00%, 6/15/50

1.53%

10) Miami Beach Health Facilities Authority (Mount Sinai Medical Center of Florida, Inc.) Series 2014 5.00%, 11/15/39

1.47%



Sector/Industry Breakdown

Portfolio %

Revenue


Health Care - Not-for-Profit

22.01%

Airport

8.09%

Toll Roads/Transit

6.37%

Electric Utility

4.72%

Revenue - Miscellaneous

4.66%

Prepay Energy

2.76%

Water & Sewer

2.57%

Tobacco Securitization

1.53%

Higher Education - Public

1.02%

Higher Education - Private

0.93%

Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public

0.93%

Port

0.69%

Industrial Development - Utility

0.46%

Senior Living

0.26%

Industrial Development - Industry

0.19%

SUBTOTAL

57.19%

Tax Supported


Special Tax

17.85%

State G.O.

7.72%

Local G.O.

2.49%

Tax-Supported State Lease

2.44%

Assessment District

2.08%

Tax-Supported Local Lease

0.55%

SUBTOTAL

33.13%

Prerefunded/ETM

8.16%

Insured/Guaranteed


Guaranteed

0.77%

SUBTOTAL

0.77%

Asset-Backed


Housing - Multi-Family

0.66%

SUBTOTAL

0.66%

Cash Equivalents


Investment Companies

0.09%

SUBTOTAL

0.09%

Total

100.00%



State Breakdown

Portfolio %

New York

11.98%

California

10.73%

Illinois

10.32%

New Jersey

8.20%

Pennsylvania

7.72%

Florida

5.40%

Connecticut

5.37%

Texas

4.38%

Michigan

3.81%

South Carolina

3.10%

Wisconsin

2.88%

Alabama

2.44%

Nebraska

2.11%

Colorado

1.83%

Oklahoma

1.81%

North Carolina

1.60%

Minnesota

1.51%

Massachusetts

1.41%

Tennessee

1.36%

Arizona

1.30%

Utah

1.21%

Maryland

1.09%

Georgia

1.07%

Ohio

1.05%

District of Columbia

0.95%

Kansas

0.85%

Guam

0.84%

Kentucky

0.81%

West Virginia

0.66%

Puerto Rico

0.52%

Hawaii

0.41%

Arkansas

0.32%

Indiana

0.19%

Iowa

0.19%

Louisiana

0.18%

Washington

0.17%

New Hampshire

0.14%

Other

0.09%

Total Investments

100.00%



Credit Quality Breakdown

Portfolio %

AAA

5.32%

AA

31.49%

A

33.15%

BBB

18.49%

BB

2.24%

D

0.28%

Not Rated

0.78%

Pre-refunded Bonds

8.16%

Short-Term Investments

0.09%

Total Investments

100.00%



Bonds By Maturity

Portfolio %

Less than 1 year

0.09%

1 to 5 years

1.81%

5 to 10 years

23.25%

10 to 20 years

34.60%

20 to 30 years

35.13%

More Than 30 years

5.12%

Other

0.00%

Total Investments

100.00%



Portfolio Statistics:


AMT Percent:

9.83%

Average Coupon:

5.01%

Percentage of Leverage:


Bank Borrowing:

0.00%

Investment Operations:

0.50%

Auction Preferred Shares (APS):

0.00%

Tender Option Bonds:

3.92%

Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares (VMTPs):

34.68%

Total Fund Leverage:

39.10%*

Average Effective Maturity:

4.83 Years

Effective Duration:

N/A

Total Net Assets:

$447.71 Million**

Common Stock Net Asset Value:

$15.58

Number of Holdings:

180

Portfolio Turnover:

6%



* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 3.92% through the use of tender option bonds, 34.68% in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.500% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.



** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

favicon.png?sn=NY17974&sd=2021-06-21 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-national-municipal-income-fund-releases-monthly-portfolio-update-301316581.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY17974&Transmission_Id=202106211606PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY17974&DateId=20210621
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

