AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of May 31,2021.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.









Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings Portfolio % 1) Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metropolitan Transportation Authority Ded Tax) Series 2016A 5.25%, 11/15/35 2.48% 2) State of Connecticut Special Tax Revenue Series 2012 5.00%, 1/01/29 2.12% 3) Central Plains Energy Project (Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)) Series 2017A 5.00%, 9/01/42 2.11% 4) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL Series 2018 5.00%, 2/01/46 1.76% 5) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority(CHF - Wilmington LLC) AGM 5.00%, 7/01/58 1.67% 6) Detroit Downtown Development Authority AGM Series 2018A 5.00%, 7/01/48 1.60% 7) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue Series 2013B 5.00%, 7/01/30 1.57% 8) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp./NJ Series 2018A 5.00%, 6/01/46 1.53% 9) Metropolitan Pier & Exposition Authority 5.00%, 6/15/50 1.53% 10) Miami Beach Health Facilities Authority (Mount Sinai Medical Center of Florida, Inc.) Series 2014 5.00%, 11/15/39 1.47%



Sector/Industry Breakdown Portfolio % Revenue

Health Care - Not-for-Profit 22.01% Airport 8.09% Toll Roads/Transit 6.37% Electric Utility 4.72% Revenue - Miscellaneous 4.66% Prepay Energy 2.76% Water & Sewer 2.57% Tobacco Securitization 1.53% Higher Education - Public 1.02% Higher Education - Private 0.93% Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public 0.93% Port 0.69% Industrial Development - Utility 0.46% Senior Living 0.26% Industrial Development - Industry 0.19% SUBTOTAL 57.19% Tax Supported

Special Tax 17.85% State G.O. 7.72% Local G.O. 2.49% Tax-Supported State Lease 2.44% Assessment District 2.08% Tax-Supported Local Lease 0.55% SUBTOTAL 33.13% Prerefunded/ETM 8.16% Insured/Guaranteed

Guaranteed 0.77% SUBTOTAL 0.77% Asset-Backed

Housing - Multi-Family 0.66% SUBTOTAL 0.66% Cash Equivalents

Investment Companies 0.09% SUBTOTAL 0.09% Total 100.00%



State Breakdown Portfolio % New York 11.98% California 10.73% Illinois 10.32% New Jersey 8.20% Pennsylvania 7.72% Florida 5.40% Connecticut 5.37% Texas 4.38% Michigan 3.81% South Carolina 3.10% Wisconsin 2.88% Alabama 2.44% Nebraska 2.11% Colorado 1.83% Oklahoma 1.81% North Carolina 1.60% Minnesota 1.51% Massachusetts 1.41% Tennessee 1.36% Arizona 1.30% Utah 1.21% Maryland 1.09% Georgia 1.07% Ohio 1.05% District of Columbia 0.95% Kansas 0.85% Guam 0.84% Kentucky 0.81% West Virginia 0.66% Puerto Rico 0.52% Hawaii 0.41% Arkansas 0.32% Indiana 0.19% Iowa 0.19% Louisiana 0.18% Washington 0.17% New Hampshire 0.14% Other 0.09% Total Investments 100.00%



Credit Quality Breakdown Portfolio % AAA 5.32% AA 31.49% A 33.15% BBB 18.49% BB 2.24% D 0.28% Not Rated 0.78% Pre-refunded Bonds 8.16% Short-Term Investments 0.09% Total Investments 100.00%



Bonds By Maturity Portfolio % Less than 1 year 0.09% 1 to 5 years 1.81% 5 to 10 years 23.25% 10 to 20 years 34.60% 20 to 30 years 35.13% More Than 30 years 5.12% Other 0.00% Total Investments 100.00%



Portfolio Statistics:

AMT Percent: 9.83% Average Coupon: 5.01% Percentage of Leverage:

Bank Borrowing: 0.00% Investment Operations: 0.50% Auction Preferred Shares (APS): 0.00% Tender Option Bonds: 3.92% Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares (VMTPs): 34.68% Total Fund Leverage: 39.10%* Average Effective Maturity: 4.83 Years Effective Duration: N/A Total Net Assets: $447.71 Million** Common Stock Net Asset Value: $15.58 Number of Holdings: 180 Portfolio Turnover: 6%



* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 3.92% through the use of tender option bonds, 34.68% in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.500% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.



** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-national-municipal-income-fund-releases-monthly-portfolio-update-301316581.html

