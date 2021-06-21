There Could Be Fireworks at Wednesday's Glaxo Investor Day

GlaxoSmithKline PLC ( GSK, Financial) investors are likely to find out this Wednesday just how much support Elliott Management can muster for the dramatic changes the activist investor is proposing for the British pharma giant. At Wednesday’s meeting, beleaguered Glaxo CEO Emma Walmsley may be fighting to maintain her position as she reveals her plan for what is being called the “new GSK,” reported FiercePharma.

Elliott wants Walmsley replaced, and it seems to have gathered some formidable support for its demands. Besides dumping Walmsley, Elliott wants U.K.-based Glaxo to split off its vaccine business, another large shareholder told the Financial Times. Glaxo has previously announced plans to spin off its consumer health joint venture with Pfizer Inc. ( PFE, Financial).

As reported in a May 21 article on GuruFocus, Samuel Johar, chairman of executive search firm Buchanan Harvey, thinks something radical needs to be done to reverse GlaxoSmithKline's fortunes, stating the company has been poorly managed for 15 years. There is little doubt Glaxo's stock performance has been underwhelming. In the past five years, the shares have lost more than 13%. One saving grace has been the dividend, which currently yields about 5.5%. But that’s due to be cut in half to free up cash to pump into the company’s pipeline.

Glaxo does have some powerful backers that think Elliott is out of line. BlackRock, Glaxo's biggest investor, and investment management firm Dodge & Cox-its fifth-largest shareholder-plus U.K.'s Royal London have all told the company's chairman, Jonathan Symonds, they back the current management team and its strategy.

Another top shareholder said that any attempts to break up or sell the company would not be looked upon kindly by the British government, so that option appears to have been taken out of play.

One shareholder thinks Walmsley may not have the right credentials to lead a member of big pharma, given her background is in consumer products and not health care. Not everyone agrees. Amir Reichman, a former Glaxo director for four years, said it’s premature to grade Walmsley’s performance, stating she admires her management skills and the direction she’s taken the company. Reichman said Walmsley, who has occupied the top sport since 2017, can’t be properly evaluated until she’s had 10 years on the job.

Certainly, Walmsley can point to some recent victories to counter critics. Among them are positive data on a Covid therapy and the beginning of late-stage trials on a Covid vaccine developed with Midicago. Recently, the company signed a $2 billion deal with U.S. biotech Iteos Therapeutics ( ITOS, Financial) for a cancer treatment.