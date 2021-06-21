Logo
Coe Capital Management, LLC Buys Brunswick Corp, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Tesla Inc, Sells The Kraft Heinz Co, ProShares Short S&P500, ProShares Short Russell2000

Author's Avatar
insider
Jun 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Deerfield, IL, based Investment company Coe Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Brunswick Corp, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Tesla Inc, Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, sells The Kraft Heinz Co, ProShares Short S&P500, ProShares Short Russell2000, Five9 Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Coe Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Coe Capital Management, LLC owns 107 stocks with a total value of $99 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Coe Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/coe+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Coe Capital Management, LLC
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,388 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.94%
  2. MasTec Inc (MTZ) - 39,096 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.52%
  3. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 30,260 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 23,079 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,629 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.95%
New Purchase: Brunswick Corp (BC)

Coe Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Brunswick Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.52 and $107.24, with an estimated average price of $91.64. The stock is now traded at around $95.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 19,113 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Coe Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $145.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 12,644 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Coe Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $620.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 2,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI)

Coe Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.95 and $68.76, with an estimated average price of $61.18. The stock is now traded at around $78.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 8,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)

Coe Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.28 and $104.34, with an estimated average price of $93.12. The stock is now traded at around $94.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 4,164 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA)

Coe Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Avaya Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.24 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $26.82. The stock is now traded at around $26.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 12,220 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Coe Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.26%. The purchase prices were between $88.01 and $91.9, with an estimated average price of $90.06. The stock is now traded at around $89.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 12,677 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: United States Steel Corp (X)

Coe Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in United States Steel Corp by 57.42%. The purchase prices were between $16.26 and $26.17, with an estimated average price of $19.7. The stock is now traded at around $23.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ford Motor Co (F)

Coe Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $14.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Coe Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.74%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,599 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Coe Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 31.24%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $53.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: OPKO Health Inc (OPK)

Coe Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in OPKO Health Inc by 36.99%. The purchase prices were between $4.19 and $5.99, with an estimated average price of $4.79. The stock is now traded at around $3.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Coe Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $31.99 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $36.01.

Sold Out: ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)

Coe Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The sale prices were between $16.76 and $18.21, with an estimated average price of $17.35.

Sold Out: ProShares Short Russell2000 (RWM)

Coe Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Short Russell2000. The sale prices were between $20.93 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $22.65.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Coe Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.

Sold Out: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)

Coe Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $328.51.

Sold Out: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)

Coe Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $93.41 and $120.44, with an estimated average price of $103.23.

Reduced: Five9 Inc (FIVN)

Coe Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Five9 Inc by 29.4%. The sale prices were between $151.44 and $197.79, with an estimated average price of $171.03. The stock is now traded at around $182.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Coe Capital Management, LLC still held 6,977 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Coe Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 30.25%. The sale prices were between $84.04 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $85.79. The stock is now traded at around $85.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%. Coe Capital Management, LLC still held 11,024 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: NIO Inc (NIO)

Coe Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in NIO Inc by 42.42%. The sale prices were between $35.21 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $51.11. The stock is now traded at around $46.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. Coe Capital Management, LLC still held 9,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS)

Coe Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Varonis Systems Inc by 37.08%. The sale prices were between $49.08 and $72.07, with an estimated average price of $59.49. The stock is now traded at around $56.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Coe Capital Management, LLC still held 9,294 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

Coe Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc by 20.58%. The sale prices were between $150.72 and $194.14, with an estimated average price of $174.06. The stock is now traded at around $171.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Coe Capital Management, LLC still held 4,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC)

Coe Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 24.77%. The sale prices were between $74.48 and $79.54, with an estimated average price of $77.43. The stock is now traded at around $84.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Coe Capital Management, LLC still held 5,218 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Coe Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Coe Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Coe Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Coe Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Coe Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Author's Avatar

insider