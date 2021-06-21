Coe Capital Management, LLC Buys Brunswick Corp, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Tesla Inc, Sells The Kraft Heinz Co, ProShares Short S&P500, ProShares Short Russell2000

New Purchases: BC, FIS, TSLA, CCOI, TNDM, AVYA, VUZI, VBR, SAVA, CSCO, TBT, JNJ, FSNB.U, GE, EVRI, KVSC, GEO, HOFV, CPTK.U, EJFAU, CXW, KVSB, KAIIU, SGBX, SENS, DNN, UERX,

BC, FIS, TSLA, CCOI, TNDM, AVYA, VUZI, VBR, SAVA, CSCO, TBT, JNJ, FSNB.U, GE, EVRI, KVSC, GEO, HOFV, CPTK.U, EJFAU, CXW, KVSB, KAIIU, SGBX, SENS, DNN, UERX, Added Positions: BIV, BSV, COST, X, VTI, DAL, F, VEA, HHC, VWO, OPK, EOG, JPM, SLRC, CCI, ABT, BA, VTV, DOOR, CHDN, IJR, VIG, DOC, FAF, VB, AMN, SIRI,

BIV, BSV, COST, X, VTI, DAL, F, VEA, HHC, VWO, OPK, EOG, JPM, SLRC, CCI, ABT, BA, VTV, DOOR, CHDN, IJR, VIG, DOC, FAF, VB, AMN, SIRI, Reduced Positions: AAPL, FIVN, BND, NIO, VRNS, CME, SWKS, GOOG, BX, MTZ, AMZN, GSLC, FB, BAM, VMC, GBDC, IGIB, MSFT, VUG, TGT, HUBG, IGSB, GTLS, ABBV, FCX, EEFT, RDFN, CLNE, CACI, MRK, HD, KR, FLWS, ABMD, ZBH, LOPE, UGI, TTOO,

AAPL, FIVN, BND, NIO, VRNS, CME, SWKS, GOOG, BX, MTZ, AMZN, GSLC, FB, BAM, VMC, GBDC, IGIB, MSFT, VUG, TGT, HUBG, IGSB, GTLS, ABBV, FCX, EEFT, RDFN, CLNE, CACI, MRK, HD, KR, FLWS, ABMD, ZBH, LOPE, UGI, TTOO, Sold Out: KHC, SH, RWM, GLD, LULU, AKAM, WMT, BXMT,

Deerfield, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Brunswick Corp, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Tesla Inc, Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, sells The Kraft Heinz Co, ProShares Short S&P500, ProShares Short Russell2000, Five9 Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Coe Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Coe Capital Management, LLC owns 107 stocks with a total value of $99 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,388 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.94% MasTec Inc (MTZ) - 39,096 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.52% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 30,260 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 23,079 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,629 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.95%

Coe Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Brunswick Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.52 and $107.24, with an estimated average price of $91.64. The stock is now traded at around $95.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 19,113 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coe Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $145.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 12,644 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coe Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $620.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 2,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coe Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.95 and $68.76, with an estimated average price of $61.18. The stock is now traded at around $78.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 8,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coe Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.28 and $104.34, with an estimated average price of $93.12. The stock is now traded at around $94.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 4,164 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coe Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Avaya Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.24 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $26.82. The stock is now traded at around $26.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 12,220 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coe Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.26%. The purchase prices were between $88.01 and $91.9, with an estimated average price of $90.06. The stock is now traded at around $89.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 12,677 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coe Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in United States Steel Corp by 57.42%. The purchase prices were between $16.26 and $26.17, with an estimated average price of $19.7. The stock is now traded at around $23.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coe Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $14.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coe Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.74%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,599 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coe Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 31.24%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $53.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coe Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in OPKO Health Inc by 36.99%. The purchase prices were between $4.19 and $5.99, with an estimated average price of $4.79. The stock is now traded at around $3.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coe Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $31.99 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $36.01.

Coe Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The sale prices were between $16.76 and $18.21, with an estimated average price of $17.35.

Coe Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Short Russell2000. The sale prices were between $20.93 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $22.65.

Coe Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.

Coe Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $328.51.

Coe Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $93.41 and $120.44, with an estimated average price of $103.23.

Coe Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Five9 Inc by 29.4%. The sale prices were between $151.44 and $197.79, with an estimated average price of $171.03. The stock is now traded at around $182.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Coe Capital Management, LLC still held 6,977 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coe Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 30.25%. The sale prices were between $84.04 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $85.79. The stock is now traded at around $85.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%. Coe Capital Management, LLC still held 11,024 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coe Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in NIO Inc by 42.42%. The sale prices were between $35.21 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $51.11. The stock is now traded at around $46.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. Coe Capital Management, LLC still held 9,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coe Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Varonis Systems Inc by 37.08%. The sale prices were between $49.08 and $72.07, with an estimated average price of $59.49. The stock is now traded at around $56.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Coe Capital Management, LLC still held 9,294 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coe Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc by 20.58%. The sale prices were between $150.72 and $194.14, with an estimated average price of $174.06. The stock is now traded at around $171.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Coe Capital Management, LLC still held 4,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coe Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 24.77%. The sale prices were between $74.48 and $79.54, with an estimated average price of $77.43. The stock is now traded at around $84.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Coe Capital Management, LLC still held 5,218 shares as of 2021-03-31.