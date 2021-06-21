Logo
Eve & Co Announces the Launch of a New Product The Optimist CBD Bath Bomb

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
Jun 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

STRATHROY, Ontario, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eve & Co Incorporated (“Eve & Co”, “we”, “us” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: EVE; OTCQX: EEVVF) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Natural MedCo Ltd. (“NMC”) successfully shipped its first order of new cannabis-infused bath bombs “The Optimist CBD Bath Bomb” to retailers in Newfoundland and Labrador and Saskatchewan.

The Optimist CBD Bath Bomb is the fourth cannabis-infused bath bomb product released in Eve & Co’s cannabis 2.0 line. This product is handmade with CBD isolate, high-quality, nourishing ingredients, and infused with natural peppermint and eucalyptus essential oils. This formulation of The Optimist CBD Bath Bomb is virtually THC-free with specific terpene and aromatic properties and is meant to relax the mind and restore the body.

“We are excited to launch this product and add to our highly successful line of bath bombs, which continues to sell extremely well across Canada. We are very pleased all of our bath bombs continue to perform as top-selling products in the topical division at the Ontario Cannabis Store and believe this unique CBD product will grow to be a best seller as well,” commented Melinda Rombouts, President and Chief Executive Officer at Eve & Co.

Detailed information about the product and its availability can be found at www.evecannabis.ca.

ABOUT EVE & CO

Eve & Co, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Natural MedCo Ltd., holds cultivation and processing licenses under the Cannabis Act (Canada) for the production and sale of various cannabis products, including dried cannabis, cannabis plants and extraction of cannabis oil and has received EU GMP certification. Natural MedCo Ltd. was Canada’s first female-founded licensed producer of medicinal marijuana and received its cultivation license from Health Canada in 2016. Eve & Co is led by a team of agricultural experts and has a licensed 1,000,000 sq. ft. greenhouse located in Strathroy, Ontario.

The Company’s website can be visited at www.evecannabis.ca

The TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes statements containing certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law (“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “continue”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “potential”, “proposed” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur, and include, but are not limited to, the production and sale of bath bombs by the Company, whether sales of bath bombs will occur, if any at all, or recur and the timing thereof. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guaranteeing of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances could cause actual events, results, level of activity, performance, prospects, opportunities or achievements to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including general business and economic conditions, changes in laws and regulations, product demand, changes in prices of required commodities, competition, the effects of and responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and other risks, uncertainties and factors set out under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s management’s discussion and analysis dated May 31, 2021 (the “MD&A”) and filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company’s issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company cautions that the list of risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the MD&A is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances unless otherwise required to do so by law.

For further information, please contact:

Melinda Rombouts
President and Chief Executive Officer
Eve & Co Incorporated
Telephone: (855) 628-6337
Rory Taylor
Interim Chief Financial Officer
Eve & Co Incorporated
Telephone: (855) 628-6337

