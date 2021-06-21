T. Rowe Price Japan Comments on Visional

Another IPO in which the fund participated was that of Visional ( TSE:4194, Financial), a human resources technology company with the potential to disrupt the traditional recruiting market in Japan. Its BizReach platform for professionals seeking jobs is likely to enjoy a strong cyclical recovery as Japan moves past the pandemic, and its high profitability and cash generation should power investments in more early-stage projects, notably the HRMOS cloud-based talent management system.

From the T. Rowe Price Japan Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s 2021 semiannual report.