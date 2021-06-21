T. Rowe Price Japan Comments on WealthNavi

Within financials (excluding banks), WealthNavi ( TSE:7342, Financial), one of Japan’s leading roboadvisors and a disruptor in the wealth management industry, was another strong contributor. It is a beneficiary of the equitization of savings.

Although the portfolio has a long-standing underweight position in banks, we continue to find interesting investment opportunities in other areas of financial services. We participated in the widely anticipated IPO of WealthNavi, which we discussed earlier, and we believe the company will benefit from the secular trends of “deposits to investments” and continue to enhance its dominant market position through its franchise strategy with key financial institutions.

From the T. Rowe Price Japan Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s 2021 semiannual report.