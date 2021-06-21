T. Rowe Price Japan Comments on Coconala

We participated in the initial public offering (IPO) of Coconala ( TSE:4176, Financial). The company operates a skills-matching marketplace where users can contract for services provided by skilled individuals such as designers, copywriters, and programmers. Coconala’s marketplace is growing rapidly, not just because of the pandemic but because more and more Japanese are interested in gig-style work to supplement their income. The digitalization of the service economy is likely to follow the shift to e-commerce for the trading of physical goods.

From the T. Rowe Price Japan Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s 2021 semiannual report.