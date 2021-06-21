Logo
Two Harbors Investment Corp. to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Two+Harbors+Investment+Corp. (NYSE: TWO), an Agency + MSR mortgage real estate investment trust, today announced that it will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 index, effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. The S&P SmallCap 600 seeks to measure the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity market and consists of 600 domestic stocks selected by Standard & Poor's Index Committee based on several factors, including financial performance and market capitalization.

For more information on the S&P SmallCap 600 and S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com.

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release may include statements and information that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and we intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions therein and are included in this statement for purposes of invoking these safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, targets, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions and future performance.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from our expectations. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks identified under the captions “Risk Factors,” “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our public filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

All written or oral forward-looking statements that we make, or that are attributable to us, are expressly qualified by this cautionary notice. Except to the extent required by applicable laws and regulations, we undertake no obligations to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Two Harbors Investment Corp.

Two Harbors Investment Corp., a Maryland corporation, is a real estate investment trust that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights and other financial assets. Two Harbors is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Additional Information

Stockholders of Two Harbors and other interested persons may find additional information regarding the company at the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Internet site at www.sec.gov or by directing requests to: Two Harbors Investment Corp., 601 Carlson Parkway, Suite 1400, Minnetonka, MN, 55305, telephone 612-453-4100.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210621005808r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210621005808/en/

