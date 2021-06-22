PhoneX Holdings, Inc. Announces Stock Repurchase

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. Announces Stock Repurchase

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jun 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / PhoneX Holdings, Inc. f/k/a uSell.com, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC PINK:PXHI), today announced that its Board of Directors has adopted a stock repurchase program authorizing the Company to repurchase up to $1,000,000 of the Company's common stock.

The share repurchases may be made from time-to-time on the open market or in privately negotiated transactions. The timing, price and volume of the share repurchases will be determined by the Company's management based on its evaluation of market conditions, relevant securities laws and other factors. Repurchases in the open market are intended to be made in accordance with SEC Rule 10b-18. Additionally, the Company may repurchase shares in privately negotiated transactions. If any investor wants to discuss a private sale to the Company, email [email protected] or call (919) 475-1583. The share repurchase program may be suspended, terminated or modified at any time for any reason, including market conditions, the cost of repurchasing shares, the Company's operating performance, liquidity, and other factors deemed appropriate. These factors may also affect the timing and amount of share repurchases. As of June 21, 2021, the Company had 27,917,645 shares of common stock outstanding.

Recent Events

  • The Company recently repurchased 178,269 shares of its common stock from an unaffiliated investor for a purchase price of $89,134.50.
  • On June 7, 2021, the Company notified Siena Lending Group LLC of its intent to prepay the amounts outstanding and to terminate its revolving credit facility under the Loan and Security Agreement dated November 20, 2018. The Company expects to pay the balance due at that time plus interest, fees and an early payment/termination premium.
  • The Company has notified the holders of $4,805,000 of convertible notes that it intends to prepay the notes, subject to prior conversion. The Company expects that most, if not all Note Holders will convert.

About PhoneX Holdings, Inc. PhoneX Holdings, Inc. is building the dominant cloud based, software as a service solution for the wholesale exchange of secondhand mobile devices. PhoneX Holdings works with major mobile carriers and mobile handset distributors to facilitate global commerce related to secondhand mobile devices. The Company operates two distinct models: 1) a Proprietary Trading Model, through which it purchases devices utilizing its own balance sheet via its subsidiary We Sell Cellular LLC, and 2) a Platform Partnership Model, through which it enables its partners to license its software via its subsidiary PhoneX, Inc. Through these licensing agreements, PhoneX enables mobile carriers and mobile handset distributors to increase selling prices and selling velocity by using a specialized, automated platform where wholesale buyers of mobile devices can purchase inventory on demand.

Contact Information

Nik Raman
Chief Executive Officer
p (919) 475-1583
[email protected]

SOURCE: PhoneX Holdings, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/652513/PhoneX-Holdings-Inc-Announces-Stock-Repurchase

img.ashx?id=652513

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment